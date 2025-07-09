Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Assumption of command, change of responsibility bring new faces to ASC

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Assumption of command, change of responsibility bring new faces to ASC

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Jon Connor 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, incoming U.S. Army Sustainment Command commanding general, salutes as the colors are retired to conclude a joint assumption of command and change of responsibility ceremony on Memorial Field July 10 at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 17:02
    Photo ID: 9173345
    VIRIN: 250710-A-GN656-5573
    Resolution: 2644x2561
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assumption of command, change of responsibility bring new faces to ASC, by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CoR
    CoC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download