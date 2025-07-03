USS George Washington Departs Manila, Continues Indo-Pacific Patrol

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Lillian Olen | Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Brig. Gen. Daniel D. Tansip, right, Chief of the...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Lillian Olen | Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Brig. Gen. Daniel D. Tansip, right, Chief of the AFP Chaplain Service, salutes sideboys following a tour aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while anchored off the coast of the Philippines, July 5, 2025. The USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWA CSG) is conducting a port visit during their routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lillian Olen) see less | View Image Page

MANILA, Philippines – Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), the flagship of the USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWA CSG), with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 embarked, departed Manila, Philippines, following a scheduled port visit, July 7, 2025.



George Washington departed anchorage after four scheduled days of port visit in Manila for the crew to enjoy some rest, relaxation, and experience the Philippines with tours, community relations events, and key leader exchanges with allies and partners and members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.



"These visits are incredibly important engagements with our allies and partners, but what I think we take away from them is the friendships that you make there," said Capt. Tim Waits, commanding officer, George Washington. "These friendships help strengthen the bonds between our two countries and stress our commitment to shared goals for this region."



Rear Adm. Eric J. Anduze, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70/Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, visited Vice Admiral Jose M. Ambrosio Q Ezpeleta, Flag Officer in Command, Philippine Navy. The visit demonstrated the U.S. Navy and GWA CSG’s commitment to strengthening our bonds with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific theater.



“We share with the Republic of the Philippines a strategic vision of a free, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” said Anduze. “Our cooperative activities advance our collective efforts to preserve regional stability.”



George Washington’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) team organized tours for the crew, including Manila city tours, sightseeing tours of the Tagaytay Ridge, Pagsanjan falls, Villa Escudero, Puning Hot springs, aquariums and golfing trips. The command religious ministries department also coordinated several community relations events alongside the chaplains of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.



Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) accompanied the George Washington and CVW 5’s departure, continuing a regularly scheduled patrol in the Indo-Pacific region.



CVW-5 consists of various squadrons operating F/A-18E and F/A18F Super Hornets, F-35C Lightning IIs, E-2D Hawkeyes, CMV-22B Ospreys, EA-18-G Growlers, MH-60R, and MH60S Helicopters.



GWA CSG is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet.