Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    George Washington Hosts Chief of the AFP Chaplain Service

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    George Washington Hosts Chief of the AFP Chaplain Service

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    07.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lillian Olen 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Brig. Gen. Daniel D. Tansip, right, Chief of the AFP Chaplain Service, salutes sideboys following a tour aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while anchored off the coast of the Philippines, July 5, 2025. The USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWA CSG) is conducting a port visit during their routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lillian Olen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 01:27
    Photo ID: 9166703
    VIRIN: 250705-N-PA311-1386
    Resolution: 5461x3641
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: MANILA, PH
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington Hosts Chief of the AFP Chaplain Service, by PO3 Lillian Olen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS George Washington Departs Manila, Continues Indo-Pacific Patrol

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN73
    Allies
    Distinguished Visitors
    7thFleet
    Philippines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download