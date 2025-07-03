George Washington Hosts Chief of the AFP Chaplain Service

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Brig. Gen. Daniel D. Tansip, right, Chief of the AFP Chaplain Service, salutes sideboys following a tour aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while anchored off the coast of the Philippines, July 5, 2025. The USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWA CSG) is conducting a port visit during their routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lillian Olen)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2025 01:27
|Photo ID:
|9166703
|VIRIN:
|250705-N-PA311-1386
|Resolution:
|5461x3641
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|MANILA, PH
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
