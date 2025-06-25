U.S. Army NATO ties for third in annual commander’s cup

Photo By Troy Darr | Cleasy Kelly (left to right), 1st Sgt. Anton Brown, Spec. Shemoi Foster, Staff Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Troy Darr | Cleasy Kelly (left to right), 1st Sgt. Anton Brown, Spec. Shemoi Foster, Staff Sgt. Zackary Ayala, Staff Sgt. Taariq Edge, and Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Burns defeat 30th Medical Brigade in the first round of the tug-of-war event during the Sembach Kaserne Commander’s Cup 2025. U.S. Army NATO ended up in third place during the tug-of-war. 30th Medical Brigade ended up in first place during the tug-of-war, and both teams tied for third overall in the cup. The purpose of the eight-event competition held on June 26 was to promote esprit-de-corps and give units on the base a chance to socialize since the units rarely interact with each other because of their disparate missions. (Photo by Troy Darr) see less | View Image Page

SEMBACH, Germany -- The 68th Theater Medical Command emerged victorious with a commanding 16-9 lead over 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command during the June 26 Sembach Kaserne Commander’s Cup 2025 here.



The 10th AAMDC barely edged out both U.S. Army NATO and 30th Medical Brigade who tied for third place with eight points.



The Navy Warrior Transition Program eked out fifth place with four points by tying for third with U.S. Army NATO in cornhole and taking home a surprise first place victory in the BBQ cook-off. Medical Readiness Command-Europe signed up for the cup but failed to field a team in any of the eight events.



“The purpose of our annual Commander’s Cup is to promote esprit-de-corps and give units on the base a chance to socialize since the units rarely have the opportunity to directly interact because of their disparate missions,” said George Brown, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz site manager for Sembach Kaserne and organizer of the event.



The Commander’s Cup concluded with a Summer Fest where various units sold food and drinks, community groups provided information booths and the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus provided a performance for the entertainment of assembled Soldiers, Sailors, civilian employees and their families.



After the winner was announced and the trophy changed hands, Staff Sgt. Reina Diaz said the U.S. Army NATO teams did well in this year’s competition.



“We are going to start preparing now for next year’s Commander’s Cup, and we’ll find a new home for that trophy back in our headquarters,” said Diaz.