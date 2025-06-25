U.S. Army NATO ties for third in annual commander’s cup

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/968667" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 68th Theater Medical Command emerged victorious with a commanding 16-9 lead over 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command during the June 26 Sembach Kaserne Commander’s Cup 2025 in Germany. The 10th AAMDC barely edged out both U.S. Army NATO and 30th Medical Brigade who tied for third place with eight points.



Music courtesy of Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin, USMC.

https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/79331/unleashed-fury-epic-trailer-music