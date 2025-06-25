Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army NATO ties for third in annual commander’s cup

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    07.01.2025

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO

    The 68th Theater Medical Command emerged victorious with a commanding 16-9 lead over 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command during the June 26 Sembach Kaserne Commander’s Cup 2025 in Germany. The 10th AAMDC barely edged out both U.S. Army NATO and 30th Medical Brigade who tied for third place with eight points.

    Music courtesy of Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin, USMC.
    https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/79331/unleashed-fury-epic-trailer-music

    U.S. Army NATO ties for third in annual commander's cup

