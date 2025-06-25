Future Naval Officers Dive Deep into the Submarine World Through NUPOC

NORFOLK - (June 12, 2025) - In colleges across America and in the minds of some of the nation’s brightest students, the future of naval leadership is being forged, one reactor, one mission, and one tour at a time.



Forty Naval Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidates (NUPOC) recently flew to Norfolk to tour the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Oregon (SSN 793) June 10 and 12, gaining exposure to the Force long before graduating from college.



According to Cmdr. Matt Snyder, the Director of Navy Recruiting Command’s Nuclear Field and Submarine Accessions, tours like this are a rare immersive opportunity college students won’t be able to get anywhere else.



“By granting candidates early exposure to the very platforms they may one day operate on, we plant a seed for future growth and give them a taste of what it’s like to lead on one of the most technologically advanced warships on the planet,” said Snyder.



The NUPOC program is not just an education avenue, it’s a gateway into one of the world’s most advanced nuclear propulsion communities. Designed for top-tier students pursuing degrees in engineering, mathematics, physics, or chemistry, the program provides financial benefits and early access to leadership roles while allowing students to complete their college education.



“The NUPOC program is easily one of the best education opportunities the military offers with its flexibility (any school, no military drills while in college), exceptional benefit package (credit for time in service, health care), and very generous financial package (location dependent, but averages about $65k/year independent of scholarships),” according to Vice Adm. Rob Gaucher, Commander, Naval Submarine Forces. “I’d encourage anyone interested in NUPOC to take advantage of visiting our nuclear-powered warships and meeting our talented Sailors. This really is a phenomenal program and seeing our teams firsthand is the best way to see if it is a good fit for NUPOC candidates.”



The NUPOC program has recently expanded their efforts on the East Coast by implementing submarine tours guided by officers stationed aboard the submarine. Only two groups of applicants have had the opportunity to experience these tours so far.



“It’s not as cramped as I was led to believe,” said Nathaniel Strickler, a student at Brigham Young University. “[This tour] helped me realize how complex the crew is, and how in such a limited space everyone is able to maximize the resources available to them.” Strickler, like many in the program, saw NUPOC as a way to serve in a field that matched both his patriotism and academic strengths. “I wanted to serve my country in a capacity that aligned with my abilities and my chosen field of study,” he said.



The program provides a total compensation of up to $240,000 over 3.5 years of eligibility which includes a monthly salary while still in school and positions candidates for leadership as commissioned officers upon graduation and training. With access to prestigious training pipelines, NUPOC offers a rare combination of technical challenge, career advancement and public service.



Asea Leon, from Massachusetts Maritime Academy, was struck by the knowledge and teamwork involved in submarine life.

“It surprised me how much knowledge there is to learn on a submarine, and that’s exciting for me to get to do in the future,” Leon said. “I think this tour allowed me to get real-life experience with how the crew works together and how they accomplish missions and how they have each other’s backs. I think it’s really awesome.”



For Leon, joining NUPOC was not just about education or career, it was about service.

“I know there is a need for people in the military and I want to honor that need in my career. Going submarine force, it’s not only challenging, but also a really rewarding experience.”



The immersive experience offered by NUPOC isn’t just a theoretical preview, it’s a hands-on opportunity that shapes real decisions.



“It was exciting to see something I’ve dreamed of doing, in real life, and be hands-on with it,” said Daniel Vicario of Texas A&M. “It gave me an insight into how I’d be expected to operate as an officer; what my day-to-day expectations might be.”

Vicario , who comes from a family with Navy roots, described the experience as one of the best he has had to date.

The impact of these experiences isn’t lost on Navy leadership either.



“The Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate Program (NUPOC) offers exceptional applicants a direct path into one of the world’s most advanced nuclear programs,” said Lt. Jonathan Plant, Nuclear Programs Officer. “Without a steady influx of qualified and motivated candidates, readiness for our Nuclear Navy suffers. The opportunity to physically tour submarines and training facilities, and to interact with the crews, has drastically enhanced our recruiting efforts on the East Coast.”



With strong academic incentives, elite training, and the chance to lead in one of the Navy’s most strategic domains, NUPOC continues to attract driven students ready to serve.

And for many, like Strickler, Leon, and Vicario, the program offers more than just a paycheck, it’s the first step toward a career defined by purpose, challenge, and honor beneath the sea.

