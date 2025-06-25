CTF-77 Stood Up as 7th Fleet’s Newest Task Force

SASEBO, Japan – The U.S. 7th Fleet established Commander, Task Force (CTF) 77, June 26, to serve as the principal advisor on mine countermeasure (MCM) in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



Mine Countermeasures Squadron 7 (MCMRON 7), previously part of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s CTF 76, was elevated to conduct the mine countermeasures mission at the task force level in order to advance U.S. 7th Fleet operational capabilities in the Indo-Pacific.



CTF 77’s first commander, Capt. Peter Haynes, relieved the commodore of MCMRON 7, Capt. Antonio Hyde, during a change-of-command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, June 26.



"With the establishment of CTF 77, we are elevating our mine warfare capabilities to the CTF level – CTF 77 - to reflect the importance of this mission in our theater. CTF 77 will report directly to U.S. Seventh Fleet in this critical mission area and will serve as our resident experts in countering adversary mining that would threaten a free and open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific."



CTF 77 employs a wide range of air, surface, expeditionary and unmanned MCM assets including explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) operators, MH-53E Sea Dragon Helicopters, and the Avenger-Class MCMs, as well as Expeditionary Sea Bases (ESB) for deployment of forces.



“CTF 77 is postured to revolutionize MCM operations,” said Haynes. “We are dedicated to enhancing MCM warfighting readiness to ensure that the vital waterways of the Indo-Pacific remain free and open to all.”



In May 2025, MCMRON 7 led Integrated Battle Problem 25.5, which featured MCM and subseabed warfare equipment that demonstrated integrated, unmanned, semiautonomous capabilities. They facilitated integration of deployed systems from their platforms and assessed their performance to make recommendations on future improvements.



Under its new construct, CTF 77 will continue to demonstrate commitment to interoperability with allied and partner nations in current and future MCM operations.



“We have a long history of working alongside our allies and partners, and our relationships will only grow stronger,” said Hyde. “Our combined training exercises and operations are geared toward enhancing MCM expertise and a shared vision of conducting integrated MCM operations that protect freedom navigation for all.”



CTF 77 directs mine countermeasure assets in the clearance of sea mines to ensure free flow of commerce by sea and freedom of movement of US, allies, and partner nation ships and auxiliaries, in peacetime and in conflict.

