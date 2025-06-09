Redwoods and Readiness: 124th CES Redwoods Rising IRT

Golden light filters through the dense canopy of California’s redwoods, casting long beams across the forest floor. The sound of birdsong and rustling leaves blend with the clatter of hammers and the buzz of power tools, an unexpected mix in such a peaceful place. But here, tucked among the towering trees, Airmen from the 124th Civil Engineer Squadron are hard at work.



For two weeks, June 16-27, 2025, this patch of forest is their job site, as they team up with the Redwoods National Park personnel and contractors for logging road removal and repair and cabin renovation at the Wolf Creek Education Center for an Innovative Readiness Training mission, contributing to the Redwoods Rising initiative.



“The 124th CES IRT training is in support of Redwoods Rising, a large-scale multi-year project,” said Brian Crowell, Redwood National Park Engineer and project manager. “Part of the founding of the national park was a restoration of the forest ecosystem that was severely damaged by the logging practices pre 1970s.”



The Department of Defense IRT program is unique in that it gives military units hands-on training while directly helping communities across the United States and its territories. This program is designed to boost deployment readiness and offers real-world experience in areas like construction, healthcare, transportation and cybersecurity, all while delivering lasting, meaningful support to local communities in need.



“This IRT has provided the 124th Civil Engineer Squadron with real world experience and knowledge among several trades,” said Senior Master Sergeant Donald Huffman, operations management superintendent assigned to the 124th CES and non commissioned officer in charge for this IRT. “The Airman are provided multiple tasks for their crafts and build comradery when they assist each other in larger group projects.”



The 124th CES is tasked with the restoration of cabins at the Wolf Creek Education Center, a facility where young students can spend the night and learn about nature in one of the two outdoor schoolhouses. They also conducted failing and inaccessible logging road removal and maintenance.



“The outdoor school has been operating since the 1970s, when the park was founded, as a place to teach elementary school aged kids about the forest ecosystem,” said Crowell. “The structures here were built in the 90s and are an integral part of the national park.”



Cabin restoration includes structural repairs, electrical upgrades and aesthetic enhancements, ensuring the cabins remain functional for future generations while also providing Airmen unique training opportunities.



For Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Steed, a structural specialist assigned to the 124th CES, this IRT mission offered hands-on experience and valuable knowledge from experienced teammates.



“I just got out of tech school where I learned the bare bones of things and this IRT has given me the opportunity to get more in depth training,” said Steed. “This morning, I was working on the roof, and one of the park’s civilian contractors taught me a whole new way of laying the shingles.”



As the last nails are driven and the cabins take shape under the redwood canopy, the Airmen of the 124th Civil Engineer Squadron will wrap up more than just a construction project.



“This has been such an amazing opportunity,” said Steed. “On top of the training and getting to know the people in my squadron on a more personal level outside of drill weekends, we get to help the community.”

