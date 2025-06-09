Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Idaho Airmen Help Restore Redwood Parks [Image 8 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Idaho Airmen Help Restore Redwood Parks

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Airman assigned to the 124th Civil Engineer Squadron, 124th Fighter Wing, support facility restoration at Redwood National and State Parks, California, June 16, 2025, as a part of the Redwoods Rising Innovative Readiness Training mission.This IRT allows service members to gain valuable readiness training while actively supporting and serving communities across the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 21:32
    Photo ID: 9117048
    VIRIN: 250616-Z-LB832-1252
    Resolution: 5585x3723
    Size: 18.87 MB
    Location: IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho Airmen Help Restore Redwood Parks [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jadyn Eisenbrandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Idaho Airmen Help Restore Redwood Parks
    Idaho Airmen Help Restore Redwood Parks
    Idaho Airmen Help Restore Redwood Parks
    Idaho Airmen Help Restore Redwood Parks
    Idaho Airmen Help Restore Redwood Parks
    Idaho Airmen Help Restore Redwood Parks
    Idaho Airmen Help Restore Redwood Parks
    Idaho Airmen Help Restore Redwood Parks
    Idaho Airmen Help Restore Redwood Parks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    IRT
    Idaho Air National Guard
    Redwoods

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download