USS Mount Whitney Hosts DV Day during BALTOPS 25

GDANSK, Poland – U.S. and NATO flag and general officers gathered for a Distinguished Visitor (DV) Day as part of Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 25 aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) on June 17.

U.S. Navy Vice Adm. J.T. Anderson, commander of U.S. 6th Fleet, welcomed Vice Adm. Didier Maleterre, deputy commander of Allied Maritime Command; Rear Adm. Stephan Haisch, commander of Combined Task Force Baltic; Brig. Gen. Bruno Helluy, deputy commander of Joint Forces Command Brunssum; Rear Adm. Max Rossi, chief of staff for Allied Special Operations Forces Command; Rear Adm. Sowa Wojciech, deputy commander of Polish Maritime Operations Center.

“It was an honor to host leaders from our NATO Allies aboard Mount Whitney to discuss the great work accomplished during this year’s BALTOPS,” Anderson said. “BALTOPS 25 has further enhanced our ability to operate together seamlessly, reinforcing our shared commitment to ensuring stability in the Baltic Sea region.”

The discussions focused on refining tactics, strengthening interoperability, and identifying areas for improvement in naval coordination, ensuring NATO allies remain ready to address emerging challenges.

BALTOPS, which began June 5, is the premier annual maritime-focused military exercise in the Baltic region. BALTOPS provides NATO allies a unique opportunity to train together, strengthen interoperability and demonstrate collective readiness to defend the Alliance and preserver freedom of navigation in the region.

Participating nations include Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

BALTOPS includes training in a wide range of capabilities, including amphibious operations, gunnery, air defense, anti-submarine warfare, mine countermeasures, explosive ordnance disposal, and medical response. It is led by U.S. Sixth Fleet and command-and-controlled by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, headquartered in Oeiras, Portugal.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2025 Date Posted: 06.19.2025 09:18 Story ID: 501070 Location: GDANSK, PL Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mount Whitney Hosts DV Day during BALTOPS 25, by PO1 Cameron Edy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.