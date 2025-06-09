Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Story: Wisconsin National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment holds training at Fort McCoy, Part 1

    Wisconsin National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment holds training at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2025

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, conduct training June 5, 2025, on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Soldiers with the 127th were getting ready for deployment, and more.

    Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers regularly train at Fort McCoy.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Wisconsin National Guard, Army training, 127th Infantry Regiment, IMCOM

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 00:28
    Story ID: 500664
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Story: Wisconsin National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment holds training at Fort McCoy, Part 1, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Wisconsin National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment holds training at Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment holds training at Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment holds training at Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment holds training at Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment holds training at Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment holds training at Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment holds training at Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment holds training at Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment holds training at Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment holds training at Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment holds training at Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment holds training at Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment holds training at Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment holds training at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Wisconsin National Guard
    127th Infantry Regiment
    IMCOM
    Army training
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download