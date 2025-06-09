Photo Story: Wisconsin National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment holds training at Fort McCoy, Part 1

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, conduct training June 5, 2025, on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Soldiers with the 127th were getting ready for deployment, and more. Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers regularly train at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, conduct training June 5, 2025, on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Soldiers with the 127th were getting ready for deployment, and more.



Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers regularly train at Fort McCoy.



