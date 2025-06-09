‘Five in Four’ initiative expands healthcare access at Whiteman Air Force Base

Photo By Michelle Stewart | Members of the 509th Medical Group, Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., participate in a...... read more read more Photo By Michelle Stewart | Members of the 509th Medical Group, Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., participate in a field readiness training evolution under the watchful eye of Dr. Van Uitert, aeromedical provider. Whiteman leadership rolled out the “Five in Four” initiative—a flexible four-day workweek model that maintains 40-hour workweeks while enhancing access to care and improving the quality of life for healthcare professionals. see less | View Image Page

In a bold step toward modernizing military healthcare delivery, the 509th Medical Group at Whiteman Air Force Base has launched an innovative “Five in Four” initiative -- a flexible scheduling model designed to enhance patient access while promoting provider well-being.



The initiative reimagines the traditional 40-hour, five-day workweek by shifting to a four-day clinical model with extended clinic hours from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The result: increased appointment availability, better alignment with shift worker schedules, and improved readiness across the board.



“At its core, the Five in Four initiative is mission-driven; to deliver patient-centered care in a non-rigid format that supports shift workers, enhances military readiness, and addresses the unique challenges faced by the military healthcare team,” said Maj. Shawn Miranda, Aerospace Operations Flight commander and Five in Four architect.



The new schedule benefits patients, especially those working nights, swing shifts, or irregular hours. Early morning and evening appointments now make it easier for patients to receive care without sacrificing sleep or duty time.



“Patients don’t have to wait until 7:30 a.m. to be seen if they just got off work at 4 a.m.,” said Staff Sgt. Kaitlin Lavares, a warrior operational medical technician. “It’s a game changer for shift workers, and ultimately, for readiness.”



The initiative doesn’t stop at clinical hours. Ancillary services such as laboratory, pharmacy, and radiology have adapted alongside the new schedule to maintain continuity and support expanded access.



Importantly, the initiative allows for greater provider engagement with higher-acuity patients and offers more time for professional development and deployment preparation -- key components of long-term force readiness.



“This change has improved readiness and administrative efficiency, enhanced patient care and access, provided higher provider sustainability, and reduced interruptions,” said Capt. Djoanna Boyd, a nuclear operations physician assistant.



“This isn’t just a change in hours — it’s a cultural shift,” added Capt. Skye Couvrette, a flight doctor. “We’re creating space for people to thrive, not just survive.”



Miranda echoed that sentiment, noting the initiative’s positive impact on provider wellness: “It reduces work-related stress, improves sleep, increases time for physical activity, and strengthens personal relationships.”

The Five in Four model is already producing measurable results. With coordinated efforts from healthcare operations teammates performing readiness-based appointments and support from leadership, Whiteman’s medical group is now ranked first in Individual Medical Readiness across Air Force Global Strike Command.



Col. David Barker, 509th MDG commander, underscored the importance of innovation in adapting to modern challenges.



“In today’s resource-constrained environment, we must embrace new approaches to sustain readiness and efficiency,” Barker said. “The Five in Four initiative exemplifies the kind of forward-thinking solutions we need. Maj. Miranda and the Aerospace Operations Flight have demonstrated what’s possible when we empower teams to innovate, and I’m eager to see the long-term impact.”



The success of the Five in Four initiative highlights how military medicine continues to evolve to meet today’s challenges with innovation, adaptability, and a commitment to both mission and people.



“The best way to care for patients is to also care for those who provide that care,” Miranda said. “Military medicine is boldly stepping into a healthier, more sustainable future by prioritizing flexibility, mental health, and access.”



Maj. Gen. Thomas Harrell, director, Defense Health Network Central, and commander, Medical Readiness Command Alpha, emphasized the broader significance of such initiatives.



“Innovative programs like Five in Four are critical to ensuring the long-term sustainability of military healthcare across the enterprise,” Harrell said. “By prioritizing readiness, access, and provider wellness, we’re setting the standard for how military medicine can adapt to meet the evolving needs of our force and their families.”



With this groundbreaking model, Whiteman’s 509th Medical Group isn’t just leading change—it’s redefining what’s possible in military healthcare.