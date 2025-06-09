‘Five in Four’ initiative expands healthcare access at Whiteman Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 509th Medical Group, Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., participate in a field readiness training evolution under the watchful eye of Dr. Van Uitert, aeromedical provider. Whiteman leadership rolled out the “Five in Four” initiative—a flexible four-day workweek model that maintains 40-hour workweeks while enhancing access to care and improving the quality of life for healthcare professionals.