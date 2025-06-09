Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘Five in Four’ initiative expands healthcare access at Whiteman Air Force Base

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ‘Five in Four’ initiative expands healthcare access at Whiteman Air Force Base

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Photo by Michelle Stewart 

    Defense Health Network Central

    Members of the 509th Medical Group, Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., participate in a field readiness training evolution under the watchful eye of Dr. Van Uitert, aeromedical provider. Whiteman leadership rolled out the “Five in Four” initiative—a flexible four-day workweek model that maintains 40-hour workweeks while enhancing access to care and improving the quality of life for healthcare professionals.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 09:38
    Photo ID: 9108976
    VIRIN: 250410-F-GR089-1123
    Resolution: 288x383
    Size: 48.28 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Five in Four’ initiative expands healthcare access at Whiteman Air Force Base, by Michelle Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ‘Five in Four’ initiative expands healthcare access at Whiteman Air Force Base

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    509MDG
    DHN Central
    White Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download