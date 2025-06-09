Beyond the uniform: AFMS veterans’ commitment to service

Courtesy Photo | Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Sharon Bannister who served as Air Combat Command...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Sharon Bannister who served as Air Combat Command surgeon general, attends as a guest panelist for a Leadership Reimagined event at the Military Women’s Memorial, Arlington, Virginia, May 31, 2025. (Courtesy photo from retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Shannon Bannister) see less | View Image Page

Long after their final salutes, veterans of the Air Force Medical Service continue to serve their communities and their country, proving that the mission never truly ends for those committed to care, readiness, and service.



Among these lifelong leaders is retired Maj. Gen. Sharon Bannister, who devoted 31 years to Air Force medicine. Bannister’s career spanned critical operational roles and shaped policy at the highest levels of military health care. “When I retired, I decided that everything I would do would be in alignment with my Air Force value cores. It would still be about integrity, service, and excellence.”



That philosophy guided Bannister through her roles during her career, including her position as Director of Medical Operations at the Defense Health Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia. She coordinated public health and medical standards policies across the Department of Defense during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“I was there during a challenging time,” Bannister recalled. “We were trying to work testing strategies for our men and women in uniform so that we could keep our nation safe.”



As a Gold Star daughter, Bannister’s connection to service spans her whole life. Her father U.S. Air Force Capt. Stephen Rusch was killed in action in Vietnam days before her sixth birthday.



“If the policies and care we gave saved one mom or dad from not coming home and having a child grow up without a parent, then it was worth it,” she said.



Since her retirement in July 2023, Bannister continues her commitment to the military and veteran community in impactful ways. She serves on the board of the Military Women’s Memorial and several veteran-focused organizations that honor the legacy of service members, advocate for veteran care, and support military families. Often, Bannister will volunteer with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, leading tours at the Wall in Washington, D.C. to connect with veteran families and contribute to educating visitors who have come to learn the history and honor the fallen.



“I’m able to interact with veterans, some who have never been thanked,” she said. “That opportunity to listen, to honor, and to carry forward their stories means everything to me.”



Like Bannister, Cristina Simmers, a former aeromedical journeyman who enlisted in 1998, remains committed to the AFMS mission in her own way. After five years of active duty service and three years in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, she transitioned into a civilian role and has been in the health administration field for the past 20 years.



“I had a desire to serve just in a different capacity while still using my skillset and experience,” she said, sharing the immense pride she felt in her ability to keep serving her country.



Today, Simmers has been the medical standards program manager for the Space Force Medical Operations Directorate, where she is helping to define the new frontier for Guardian health and readiness standards.



“We’re developing what the Space Force standards are going to be,” she explained. “We’re considering things like 12-hour shifts, screen time, color vision requirements, and how to optimize human performance for Guardians who are operating in a very different domain.”



Simmers brings to the table both operational experience and institutional knowledge. As the first civilian hired in the Space Force’s medical operations branch, she plays a pivotal role in readiness assessments and policy development.



“That background as an aeromedical journeyman gave me a front-row seat to understanding the intersection of health and mission,” she said. “Now, I get to help shape policy at a strategic level.”



Bannister and Simmers exemplify a legacy of continued service.



“I still believe strongly in the mission that the Air Force Medical Service has done. I’m still your cheerleader from the sidelines,” Bannister said. “What it means to be a veteran is a continuation of that service to our nation, with or without the uniform.”