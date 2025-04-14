Bridging medicine, policy, community: Air Force psychologist pursues legislative path

U.S. Air Force Maj. Mahogany L. Swanson started her career as a staff psychologist at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. After nearly a decade working as a mental health provider, Swanson was selected for the Department of the Air Force Legislative Liaison Fellowship program, launching her on a journey to learn more about the operational health care policies that impact fellow medics.



Swanson transitioned from patient care to supporting health care policy in June 2022, serving as an executive officer for retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Sharon Bannister, the former director of medical operations for the Office of the Surgeon General. During that time, Swanson contributed to strategic policy execution, gaining firsthand experience in the operational aspects of Air Force Medical Service and assisting in the transfer of medical treatment facilities administration and management to the Defense Health Agency.



In the summer of 2023, Swanson began her DAF Legislative Fellowship, completing a six-month tour at the Department of State in the East Asian Pacific Bureau within the Legislative Affairs department. This was followed by a year-long fellowship in the U.S. House of Representatives with Congressman Rick McCormick (GA-06), a role in which she provided support for his work with the House Armed Services Committee.



Swanson viewed her role as a bridge between Airmen and policymakers, leveraging her experiences as an Air Force medic to foster an informed environment in drafting legislation related to the TRICARE health care program and gathering information about suicide prevention efforts within the AFMS community.



“It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” she said of her fellowship, and the unique opportunity to serve as the first defense policy fellow for McCormick’s office.



Swanson’s leadership experiences extend beyond policy to include community-building initiatives. She played a crucial role in the ONE Fairchild Initiative at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, fostering a sense of belonging for Airmen by creating support networks through interest-based clubs. Swanson led similar community efforts as chief of the disaster mental health team at Osan Air Base, Korea, and at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.



“People everywhere just want to feel like they belong and that they are connected,” she explained. “It’s never just one person. It’s the people who become part of that community who continue to make it work.”



Reflecting on her career, Swanson emphasized the importance of leadership in driving meaningful change.



“I love leading people because I love understanding people, finding ways to bring people together and helping them meet their full potential,” she said. “In my career, the more I develop that skill, the better able I will be at ensuring that we take good care of our health care beneficiaries and our medics.”



Swanson provided advice, urging early and mid-career Airmen and Guardians to seek mentors who can share their wisdom and, most importantly, to view failure as a lesson for growth.



“Everybody's journey is different. Be willing to admit when you're wrong. Be willing to make changes and give yourself grace. And have fun along the way because it goes by very quickly.”



As Swanson continues to bridge the gap between military health and policy, her pursuit of enhancing health and readiness in the AFMS community exemplifies the Air Force’s principles of integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all they do.

