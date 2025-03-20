Space Force Medical Operations Directorate celebrates second anniversary with an eye on the future

The Department of the Air Force Surgeon General’s Space Force Medical Operations Directorate marked its second anniversary by convening and hosting a High-Performance Team consisting of stakeholders from two dozen organizations including the U.S. Space Force, U.S. Space Command, NASA, five Air Force Major Commands, academia representatives from the Air Force Academy and Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences, Guardian Resilience Team members, and Senior Leadership from Air Force Medical Command. This milestone event brought together the HPT to collaborate and ensure that medical services provided to Guardians optimize their performance, adhere to the highest standards and meet the USSF’s unique warfighter requirements, now and into the future.



Led by Maj. Gen. Sean T. Collins, who also serves as the Air National Guard Assistant to the Air Force Surgeon General and the AFMEDCOM Commander, the Surgeon General headquarters directorate is lean but boasts cross-Service, cross-command mission impact. They effectively leverage Total Force assets, including active duty service members, Air Reserve Component personnel, and government civilians nationwide. Their whole of government approach has been crucial in enabling USSF lethality, mission success, and ensuring warfighting superiority in, from, and to space.



Looking ahead, the directorate’s future Concept of Operations is focused on the continued development of Air Force Medical Service policies and programs for the Space Medicine enterprise. It is dedicated to cultivating a specialized medical cadre equipped to serve more than 9,500 Guardians across more than 100 locations. By fostering innovation, research, and strategic force presentation involving all medical Air Force Specialty Codes, the directorate is committed to our National Security imperatives, dominating air and space and remaining Semper Supra, Always Above.

