Army & Air Force Exchange Service Hosting NFL ProCamps for Military Children

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service, in partnership with Procter & Gamble and the Defense Commissary Agency, is hosting NFL ProCamps for military children nationwide this summer.



For the sixth year, NFL players will spend a pair of days at six Army and Air Force installations offering hands-on coaching, including lectures, skills stations, contests and non-contact games in a high-energy and positive environment. Campers will also compete for a chance to win signed merchandise and P&G product giveaways.



“The yearly free NFL ProCamps are some of the most exciting ways the Exchange can show its dedication to our military children,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “We’re thrilled to welcome these professional athletes across the country and see our youngest heroes gain lifelong memories.”



The camps are open to children (ages 6-14) of active-duty service members, Reservists, retirees and Department of Defense civilians. Children of all skill levels are welcome and will be placed in small groups by age to ensure that each participant receives maximum instruction.



The following installations will host this summer’s camps:



• Joint Base Lewis-McChord, June 13-14 (Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks tight end)

• Fort Benning, June 27-28 (Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons running back)

• Barksdale AFB, June 30-July 1 (Emery Jones Jr., Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman)

• Fort Leavenworth, July 14-15 (George Karlaftis, Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman)

• Fort Bragg, July 15-16 (Austin Corbett, Carolina Panthers offensive lineman)

• Scott AFB, July 19-20 (Grady Jarrett, Chicago Bears defensive lineman)



All camps can accommodate up to 150 participants. Those interested in the camps should visit their local Exchange, commissary or their installation’s Child & Youth Services (CYS) office for details. Autograph sessions with athletes will be held at the conclusion of each camp’s first day.



