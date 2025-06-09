Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service Hosting NFL ProCamps for Military Children

    Army &amp; Air Force Exchange Service Hosting NFL ProCamps for Military Children

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    06.11.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Army & Air Force Exchange Service, in partnership with Procter & Gamble and the Defense Commissary Agency, is hosting NFL ProCamps for military children nationwide this summer.

    NFL
    Exchange
    AAFES
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    procamps

