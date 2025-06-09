New commander gains insight into vital missions

Photo By Stacey Reese | Col. Jessica Goffena, Tulsa District commander, reviews a map of the river system with...... read more read more Photo By Stacey Reese | Col. Jessica Goffena, Tulsa District commander, reviews a map of the river system with Bob Steiner, navigation systems operation manager, June 9, 2025. Steiner discussed the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System (MKARNS) and river navigation operations within the Tulsa District. (U.S. Army photo by Stacey Reese/Released) see less | View Image Page

TULSA, Okla. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District’s new commander, Col. Jessica Goffena, visited two key projects as part of her introduction to the district’s diverse missions June 9.



During the visit, Goffena visited part of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System, where she met with Navigation Office Employees, and Spiro Mounds located on Tulsa District property adjacent to W.D. Mayo Lock and Dam on the Arkansas River, where the University of Oklahoma students are conducting research under the guidance of faculty from the university’s anthropology field school.



“I’m grateful for the opportunity to learn from our employees and support the vital work they do every day,” said Goffena. “I look forward to visiting more project sites and meeting more of the people who make the Tulsa District such a great place to work.”



People from the navigation office spoke one-on-one with Goffena about their work. She learned about lock operations, electrical systems, maintenance, equipment, and training and personnel needs.



Tulsa District’s Navigation Operations Project Manager, Rodney Beard, emphasized the importance of the MKARNS to the nation’s economy. In addition to supporting commerce, the system provides hydropower, recreation, water supply and fish and wildlife habitats.



The MKARNS facilitates river-based transportation of goods for industry in 12 states, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Colorado, Missouri, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana and Idaho.



Approximately 12 million tons of commodities move along the waterway annually, placing it at the upper range of moderately used systems and the lower end of high-use systems depending on the season.

Following recent heavy rainfall in the area, the team discussed maintaining the channel to facilitate navigation.



This is where the navigation team’s survey crew comes into play. The two-person team conducts surveys along the channel to monitor depth and identify potential issues. If the team detects shoaling, sediment buildup that causes shallow water, they may need to recommend dredging to ensure safe navigation.



“There is only one dredge available to Little Rock and Tulsa Districts,” said Beard. “And mobilizing the dredge is very expensive.”



The visit concluded with a tour of Robert S. Kerr Lock and Dam 15, where discussions focused on the costs of maintaining the system’s aging infrastructure. The system has been in operation since 1971 and requires frequent repairs and inspections to ensure safe and efficient operations.



“Seeing the navigation channel operations firsthand today gave me a chance to see the complexity and dedication that goes into keeping this critical infrastructure running,” said Goffena.



After visiting the navigation channel, Goffena traveled to Spiro Mounds, a significant archaeological site in LeFlore County, Oklahoma, which the Tulsa District manages as part of its archaeology mission.



The Tulsa District issued a permit for the project at Spiro Mounds, which is being carried out in coordination with the Caddo Nation of Oklahoma as well as the Wichita and affiliated tribes (Wichita, Keechi, Waco and Tawakonie).



Over the past decade, approximately 1,600 containers of artifacts have been discovered and cataloged from the site. The university’s research seeks to answer the question: What was everyday life like at Spiro? The artifacts and architecture unearthed during the dig can help researchers gain a understanding of the people who once lived there.



Under federal laws such as the Archaeological Resources Protection Act of 1979 and the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act of 1990, Tulsa District works in conjunction with the school and tribal nations to protect Spiro Mounds and other archaeological sites within the district’s area of responsibility.



Goffena said visiting the site helped her learn more about the district’s archaeological mission.



“The Tulsa District demonstrates our commitment to preserving history through the work at Spiro Mounds while carrying out its mission,” said Goffena. “It is also a great opportunity to foster relationships with our tribal partners. I appreciate the students and faculty from OU for their dedication and perseverance.”