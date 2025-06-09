Gary Sinise Foundation Serves Lunch to Team Orlando Military Personnel and Veterans

Photo By Ariana Aubuchon | Lt. Col. James E. Flott, product manager for tactical training systems at the U.S....... read more read more Photo By Ariana Aubuchon | Lt. Col. James E. Flott, product manager for tactical training systems at the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training, and Instrumentaiton (PEO STRI), speaks to the crowd of active-duty military personnel and veterans who gathered at the Central Florida Tech Grove in Orlando, Florida, for a special lunch provided by the Gary Sinise Foundation on June 10. Flott led PEO STRI’s efforts to bring the foundation’s “Serving Heroes” program to Team Orlando and the military’s modeling and simulation community. The Gary Sinise Foundation honors veterans, first responders, and their families by supporting programs designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities. (U.S. Army photo by Ariana Aubuchon) see less | View Image Page

The Gary Sinise Foundation’s "Serving Heroes" program showed its gratitude to more than 200 Team Orlando military personnel and veterans by serving a free military appreciation lunch at the Central Florida Tech Grove in Orlando, Florida, on June 10.



Attendees came the U.S. Army Program Executive Office Simulation, Training, and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), Simulation and Training Technology Center (STTC), Army Contracting Command (ACC) Orlando, Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD), Synthetic Training Environment Cross Functional Team (STE CFT) Air Force Agency for Modeling and Simulation (AFAMS), Marine Corps Program Manager for Training Systems (PM TRASYS) and Defense Health Agency (DHA).



The Serving Heroes program shows appreciation to our defenders and first responders by serving them meals nationwide and at military outposts abroad. To date, they have provided more than 1.2 million meals to our nation’s heroes, greeting them with a plate, a smile, and a handshake.



Foundation leaders said they believe Serving Heroes is more than a meal. It is also an opportunity to form connections, strengthen communities and remind our heroes that America cares and is grateful for their service.



PEO STRI’s Project Manager Training Devices (PM TRADE) Tactical Training Systems (TTS) was the event coordinator and worked to bring the foundation to Team Orlando.



“We are grateful for the Gary Sinise Foundation serving our Soldiers and veterans," said Lt. Col. James Flott, product manager for TTS. "As you know, the military is the foundation of our nation’s defense. However, we obtain the strength to persevere from the support of the American people.”



The Gary Sinise Foundation was established under the direction of the award-winning actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, who has been an advocate of our nation’s defenders for forty years. It began in the early ‘80s, supporting local Vietnam veterans’ groups in the Chicago area, and into the ‘90s, when his portrayal of Lt. Dan Taylor in the film Forrest Gump formed an enduring connection with service members throughout the military community, and as he worked on behalf of the Disabled American Veterans organization, which he continues to actively support today.