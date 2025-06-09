Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gary Sinise Foundation Serves Lunch to Team Orlando Military Personnel and Veterans

    Serving Heroes Event for Team Orlando

    Lt. Col. James E. Flott, product manager for tactical training systems at the U.S

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation

    The Gary Sinise Foundation’s "Serving Heroes" program showed its gratitude to more than 200 Team Orlando military personnel and veterans by serving a free military appreciation lunch at the Central Florida Tech Grove in Orlando, Florida, on June 10.

    Attendees came the U.S. Army Program Executive Office Simulation, Training, and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), Simulation and Training Technology Center (STTC), Army Contracting Command (ACC) Orlando, Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD), Synthetic Training Environment Cross Functional Team (STE CFT) Air Force Agency for Modeling and Simulation (AFAMS), Marine Corps Program Manager for Training Systems (PM TRASYS) and Defense Health Agency (DHA).

    The Serving Heroes program shows appreciation to our defenders and first responders by serving them meals nationwide and at military outposts abroad. To date, they have provided more than 1.2 million meals to our nation’s heroes, greeting them with a plate, a smile, and a handshake.

    Foundation leaders said they believe Serving Heroes is more than a meal. It is also an opportunity to form connections, strengthen communities and remind our heroes that America cares and is grateful for their service.

    PEO STRI’s Project Manager Training Devices (PM TRADE) Tactical Training Systems (TTS) was the event coordinator and worked to bring the foundation to Team Orlando.

    “We are grateful for the Gary Sinise Foundation serving our Soldiers and veterans," said Lt. Col. James Flott, product manager for TTS. "As you know, the military is the foundation of our nation’s defense. However, we obtain the strength to persevere from the support of the American people.”

    The Gary Sinise Foundation was established under the direction of the award-winning actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, who has been an advocate of our nation’s defenders for forty years. It began in the early ‘80s, supporting local Vietnam veterans’ groups in the Chicago area, and into the ‘90s, when his portrayal of Lt. Dan Taylor in the film Forrest Gump formed an enduring connection with service members throughout the military community, and as he worked on behalf of the Disabled American Veterans organization, which he continues to actively support today.

    NEWS INFO

