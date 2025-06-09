Serving Heroes Event for Team Orlando

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers and veterans assigned to the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training, and Instrumentaiton (PEO STRI) gathered at the Central Florida Tech Grove in Orlando, Florida, for a special lunch provided by the Gary Sinise Foundation on June 10. PEO STRI leaders coordinated with the foundation to bring the “Serving Heroes” program to Team Orlando and the military’s modeling and simulation community. The Gary Sinise Foundation honors veterans, first responders, and their families by supporting programs designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities. (U.S. Army photo by Ariana Aubuchon)