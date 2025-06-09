Soldiers and veterans assigned to the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training, and Instrumentaiton (PEO STRI) gathered at the Central Florida Tech Grove in Orlando, Florida, for a special lunch provided by the Gary Sinise Foundation on June 10. PEO STRI leaders coordinated with the foundation to bring the “Serving Heroes” program to Team Orlando and the military’s modeling and simulation community. The Gary Sinise Foundation honors veterans, first responders, and their families by supporting programs designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities. (U.S. Army photo by Ariana Aubuchon)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 08:22
|Photo ID:
|9105693
|VIRIN:
|250610-A-AJ762-1004
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Serving Heroes Event for Team Orlando, by Ariana Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Gary Sinise Foundation Serves Lunch to Team Orlando Military Personnel and Veterans
