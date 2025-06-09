Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Serving Heroes Event for Team Orlando

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Serving Heroes Event for Team Orlando

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Ariana Aubuchon 

    Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation

    Soldiers and veterans assigned to the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training, and Instrumentaiton (PEO STRI) gathered at the Central Florida Tech Grove in Orlando, Florida, for a special lunch provided by the Gary Sinise Foundation on June 10. PEO STRI leaders coordinated with the foundation to bring the “Serving Heroes” program to Team Orlando and the military’s modeling and simulation community. The Gary Sinise Foundation honors veterans, first responders, and their families by supporting programs designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities. (U.S. Army photo by Ariana Aubuchon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 08:22
    Photo ID: 9105693
    VIRIN: 250610-A-AJ762-1004
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Serving Heroes Event for Team Orlando, by Ariana Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Gary Sinise Foundation Serves Lunch to Team Orlando Military Personnel and Veterans

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Gary Sinise Foundation
    PEO STRI
    Serving Heroes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download