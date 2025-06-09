Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTOPS 25 Launches Joint Personnel Recovery Training with U.S. SERE Specialist

    BALTIC SEA

    06.10.2025

    U.S. military personnel and partner and allied forces conducted a joint personnel recovery (JPR) training event as part of exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25), utilizing a U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape specialist from the 52nd Fighter Wing to simulate a downed pilot scenario near the coast of Bornholm, Denmark, June 9, 2025.
    The scenario began with a simulated notification of a downed pilot or isolated person (ISOP) in the Baltic Sea. Leveraging NATO’s command and control network, partner and allied forces coordinated a swift, multilateral response to locate, recover, and provide follow-on care for the ISOP.
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 deployed an MH-60S Seahawk to execute the recovery, supported by a safety vessel from the German navy Berlin-class replenishment ship Frankfurt am Main (A1412), which served as the maritime base for the recovery operation.
    Following the recovery, the ISOP was transported to Frankfurt am Main, where a multinational Role 2 medical team initiated a follow-on medical training scenario. This phase focused on enhancing triage and emergency response coordination between allied medical units.
    "Today’s operation was a success because of the seamless communication and trust between partner nations,” said Chief Construction Electrician Ryan Moberly, the Sixth Fleet Personnel Recovery team lead for the exercise. “Training like this ensures that if a real-world event occurs, we’re not meeting for the first time, we’re executing a plan we’ve already practiced together. Personnel recovery is a core capability that reinforces NATO’s commitment to leave no one behind.”
    The event showcased the complexity and importance of personnel recovery operations in a joint and combined maritime environment. It also highlighted the value of integrating medical readiness into operational exercises, especially when operating in a joint environment.
    BALTOPS 25 is an annual maritime-focused exercise designed to enhance flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations. Now in its 53rd iteration, the exercise strengthens regional security and demonstrates NATO’s commitment to collective defense.

