Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. military personnel and partner and allied forces conduct JPR training during BALTOPS 25

    BALTIC SEA

    06.09.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    BALTIC SEA – U.S. military personnel and partner and allied forces conducted a joint personnel recovery (JPR) training event as part of exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25), utilizing a U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape specialist from the 52nd Fighter Wing to simulate a downed pilot scenario near the coast of Bornholm, Denmark, June 9, 2025. BALTOPS 25, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Video)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 07:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966334
    VIRIN: 250609-N-NO901-3003
    PIN: 3003
    Filename: DOD_111065682
    Length: 00:00:02
    Location: BALTIC SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. military personnel and partner and allied forces conduct JPR training during BALTOPS 25, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    BALTOPS 25 Launches Joint Personnel Recovery Training with U.S. SERE Specialist

    BALTOPS25

