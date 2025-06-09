U.S. military personnel and partner and allied forces conduct JPR training during BALTOPS 25

BALTIC SEA – U.S. military personnel and partner and allied forces conducted a joint personnel recovery (JPR) training event as part of exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25), utilizing a U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape specialist from the 52nd Fighter Wing to simulate a downed pilot scenario near the coast of Bornholm, Denmark, June 9, 2025. BALTOPS 25, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Video)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 07:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966334
|VIRIN:
|250609-N-NO901-3003
|PIN:
|3003
|Filename:
|DOD_111065682
|Length:
|00:00:02
|Location:
|BALTIC SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
