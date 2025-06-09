U.S. military personnel and partner and allied forces conduct JPR training during BALTOPS 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/966334" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

BALTIC SEA – U.S. military personnel and partner and allied forces conducted a joint personnel recovery (JPR) training event as part of exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25), utilizing a U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape specialist from the 52nd Fighter Wing to simulate a downed pilot scenario near the coast of Bornholm, Denmark, June 9, 2025. BALTOPS 25, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Video)