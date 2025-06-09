Louisiana Guardsman Shines During Fort Cavazos Training Exercise

Courtesy Photo | Louisiana Army National Guard’s Staff Sgt. Logan Meaux, a Maurice, Louisiana native,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Louisiana Army National Guard’s Staff Sgt. Logan Meaux, a Maurice, Louisiana native, sheriff’s deputy, and an infantry weapons squad leader with Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment stands in front of a HUMVEE. Meaux was picked as soldier of the month for the 3-156 while conducting a training exercise to help prepare him for deploying to KFOR Regional Command-East. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe) see less | View Image Page

Louisiana Army National Guard’s Staff Sgt. Logan Meaux, a Maurice, Louisiana native, sheriff’s deputy, and an infantry weapons squad leader with Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment, ‘Task Force Bandit,’ played a pivotal role during a crisis response training exercise in Fort Cavazos, Texas, May 16, 2025.



The training exercise helped prepare him and his unit for their upcoming KFOR deployment, enhancing both individual and the unit's readiness for real-world situations.



Meaux, a nine-year U.S. Army veteran, stood at the forefront of his platoon’s diamond formation as they moved through a hostile crowd to extract a role player simulating stranded personnel.



His swift and decisive actions ensured that the formation maintained integrity while filling gaps and repositioning soldiers as needed. This coordination was key in successfully extracting the role player during the exercise.



This deployment marks Meaux’s first mobilization. As the platoon’s senior subject matter expert on infantry weapon systems, he advises platoon and company leadership on employing heavy weapons and machine guns, including vehicle-mounted weapon systems.



In addition to his efforts on the ground during the exercise, Meaux took the lead on Charlie Company’s truck gunnery preparation ahead of the deployment. He monitored vehicle crews from the initial driver’s training phase through qualifications, helping to ensure the unit’s operational readiness and mission success.



Outside of his military service, Meaux works full-time as a sheriff’s deputy, a position he has held for the past four years. He says his dual roles complement each other, allowing him to grow as a leader and public servant.



“I joined the Army in 2016 and spent four years in Alaska with the 1st Brigade, 25th Infantry Division,” Meaux shared. “Serving has given me opportunities to grow in both my military and civilian careers. It’s made me a better leader, deputy, and father.”



As the Louisiana Guardsmen continue their mission in preparation for KFOR, leaders like Staff Sgt. Meaux exemplifies the values and professionalism of the U.S. Army and the National Guard.



In recognition of his leadership, performance during the exercise, and dedication to the mission and his team, Meaux has been named Task Force Bandit’s Soldier of the Month for May 2025.