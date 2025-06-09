Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Louisiana Guardsman Shines During Fort Cavazos Training Exercise

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Louisiana Guardsman Shines During Fort Cavazos Training Exercise

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    101st Public Affairs Detachment

    Louisiana Army National Guard’s Staff Sgt. Logan Meaux, a Maurice, Louisiana native, sheriff’s deputy, and an infantry weapons squad leader with Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment stands in front of a HUMVEE. Meaux was picked as soldier of the month for the 3-156 while conducting a training exercise to help prepare him for deploying to KFOR Regional Command-East. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 05:09
    Photo ID: 9102185
    VIRIN: 250610-Z-FH868-1007
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Louisiana Guardsman Shines During Fort Cavazos Training Exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Infantry
    Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download