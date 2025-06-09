Louisiana Guardsman Shines During Fort Cavazos Training Exercise

Louisiana Army National Guard’s Staff Sgt. Logan Meaux, a Maurice, Louisiana native, sheriff’s deputy, and an infantry weapons squad leader with Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment stands in front of a HUMVEE. Meaux was picked as soldier of the month for the 3-156 while conducting a training exercise to help prepare him for deploying to KFOR Regional Command-East. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 05:09
|Photo ID:
|9102185
|VIRIN:
|250610-Z-FH868-1007
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
