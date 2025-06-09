Louisiana Guardsman Shines During Fort Cavazos Training Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Louisiana Army National Guard’s Staff Sgt. Logan Meaux, a Maurice, Louisiana native, sheriff’s deputy, and an infantry weapons squad leader with Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment stands in front of a HUMVEE. Meaux was picked as soldier of the month for the 3-156 while conducting a training exercise to help prepare him for deploying to KFOR Regional Command-East. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe)