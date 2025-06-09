NAVFAC Southeast is Getting SMARTer

Photo By Yan Kennon | Five Department of Defense SMART Scholarship recipients pose for a group photo...... read more read more Photo By Yan Kennon | Five Department of Defense SMART Scholarship recipients pose for a group photo following a meet-and-greet with Capt. Miguel Dieguez, commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast, on June 5 at command headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla. The scholars visited NAVFAC Southeast for a two-day orientation to explore the command’s mission, culture, and engineering career opportunities. (U.S. Navy photo by Yan Kennon) see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast welcomed five Department of Defense SMART Scholarship students for an immersive two-day visit, held June 4–5, that offered firsthand insight into the command’s mission and operations in support of naval readiness and national defense.



The students, from Arizona State University, East Carolina University, Milwaukee School of Engineering and Georgia Institute of Technology, were selected through the Science, Mathematics and Research for Transformation (SMART) Scholarship-for-Service Program. Each is pursuing a degree in a critical Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) field and is on track to become a future Defense Department civilian.



During their visit, the students met with NAVFAC Southeast Commanding Officer Capt. Miguel Dieguez, who provided a command overview and emphasized the importance of developing the next generation of engineering leaders within the Navy.



“We are excited to host and invest in talented students like you,” Dieguez said. “Your education and future service will directly impact our ability to deliver resilient infrastructure and sustain the fleet.”



Dieguez also spoke to the group about the sense of purpose that comes with public service.



“Our NAVFAC Southeast teammates are patriots in a different uniform. That’s what you’re signing up for,” he said. “You may not wear a military uniform, but every day, you make a direct impact on our national defense, where sailors sleep, where they eat, how they train and the overall readiness of the fleet. Your work matters, and you’ll go home every day knowing you made a difference.”



Each student was introduced to leaders from their assigned NAVFAC Southeast directorates and support divisions, where they explored potential career paths, internship opportunities and technical project work.



As part of their orientation, the group toured Naval Air Station Jacksonville, where they visited the flight line and received a technical briefing from the command’s chief civil engineer, Jeff Frank, on the role of concrete infrastructure in supporting airfield operations.



On their second day, the students traveled to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, home to the Navy’s Atlantic Fleet Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines. There, they toured the active construction site of the Trident Training Facility's Columbia Trainer Expansion, a project supporting the Navy’s future Columbia-class submarine program. Cmdr. Daniel Cloutier, Public Works Department Kings Bay Facilities, Engineering and Acquisition Division director, led the tour, which also included a waterfront overview of key facilities NAVFAC Southeast maintains in support of the Navy’s strategic deterrence mission.



“This visit allowed us to see the direct connection between engineering, construction and national defense,” one of the visiting SMART scholars said. “It’s inspiring to know that the work we’re studying for now will help sustain critical operations like those we saw at Kings Bay.”



These SMART scholars are prospective candidates to join the NAVFAC enterprise, gaining firsthand exposure to the command’s mission, culture and engineering efforts during their visit. As part of the SMART Scholarship-for-Service Program, they have the opportunity to explore various Defense Department engineering commands and ultimately select where they will begin their civilian careers.



Cassidy Legge, human resources specialist for NAVFAC Southeast, coordinated the visit and highlighted the importance of early engagement.



“This visit is about more than just showcasing our mission; it’s about building relationships,” Legge said. “Giving SMART scholars the opportunity to meet our people, see our projects and understand our impact helps them envision where they want to contribute once they graduate. We’re excited to help guide them on that path.”



NAVFAC Southeast remains committed to supporting STEM initiatives and workforce development programs like SMART to cultivate a pipeline of high-caliber talent ready to tackle the Navy’s most complex infrastructure challenges.



About Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, provides planning, design, construction, contracting, environmental services, public works, real estate and facility maintenance for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, Space Force and other federal agencies across the Southeast. Its area of responsibility covers installations from Charleston, South Carolina, to Corpus Christi, Texas, and extends south to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.