    Strategic Asset Gets Tactical: 433rd AW C-5M, Chilean F-16s Team Up for Aerial Maneuvers

    CHILE

    06.05.2025

    Story by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    A 433rd Airlift Wing aircrew reached a historic milestone during Exercise Southern Star ’25, completing the Alamo Wing’s first-ever integrated sortie with F-16 Fighting Falcons. In the skies over Chile, a C-5M Super Galaxy and the F-16s participated in a defensive counter-air training event. The maneuver involved four Chilean Air Force fighters, two assigned to escort and defend the C-5M, and two tasked with intercepting it.
    The exercise challenged Alamo Wing Citizen Airmen to elevate their skills in preparation for the demands of a new strategic environment where air superiority is not guaranteed. The sortie served as a unique training opportunity, not only for the participating aircrew, but also for instructors in the C-5M formal training unit hosted by the wing. Insights from the flight are now helping shape new lessons to strengthen the lethality and readiness of future Airmen.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Location: CL
    SOUTHCOM
    Air Force Reserve Command
    433rd Airlift Wing
    Fuerza Aerea de Chile
    Southern Star 25
    Estrella Austral 25

