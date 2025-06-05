A 433rd Airlift Wing aircrew reached a historic milestone during Exercise Southern Star ’25, completing the Alamo Wing’s first-ever integrated sortie with F-16 Fighting Falcons. In the skies over Chile, a C-5M Super Galaxy and the F-16s participated in a defensive counter-air training event. The maneuver involved four Chilean Air Force fighters, two assigned to escort and defend the C-5M, and two tasked with intercepting it.
The exercise challenged Alamo Wing Citizen Airmen to elevate their skills in preparation for the demands of a new strategic environment where air superiority is not guaranteed. The sortie served as a unique training opportunity, not only for the participating aircrew, but also for instructors in the C-5M formal training unit hosted by the wing. Insights from the flight are now helping shape new lessons to strengthen the lethality and readiness of future Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 22:52
|Story ID:
|499935
|Location:
|CL
|Web Views:
|42
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strategic Asset Gets Tactical: 433rd AW C-5M, Chilean F-16s Team Up for Aerial Maneuvers, by Julian Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.