Strategic Asset Gets Tactical: 433rd AW C-5M, Chilean F-16s Team Up for Aerial Maneuvers

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Jones, 356th Airlift Squadron commander, tracks Chilean Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons during a defensive counter-air maneuver as part of Exercise Southern Star '25 June 5, 2025. Southern Star '25 is a multinational special operations exercise taking place across Chile from May 26 to June 8, uniting forces from six nations and 10 observing countries, totaling over 2700 participants to enhance interoperability and strengthen global SOF partnerships through joint training from as far north as Antofagasta to the southern region of Punta Arenas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Julian Hernandez)

A 433rd Airlift Wing aircrew reached a historic milestone during Exercise Southern Star ’25, completing the Alamo Wing’s first-ever integrated sortie with F-16 Fighting Falcons. In the skies over Chile, a C-5M Super Galaxy and the F-16s participated in a defensive counter-air training event. The maneuver involved four Chilean Air Force fighters, two assigned to escort and defend the C-5M, and two tasked with intercepting it.

The exercise challenged Alamo Wing Citizen Airmen to elevate their skills in preparation for the demands of a new strategic environment where air superiority is not guaranteed. The sortie served as a unique training opportunity, not only for the participating aircrew, but also for instructors in the C-5M formal training unit hosted by the wing. Insights from the flight are now helping shape new lessons to strengthen the lethality and readiness of future Airmen.