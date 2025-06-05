Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strategic Asset Gets Tactical: 433rd AW C-5M, Chilean F-16s Team Up for Aerial Maneuvers [Image 2 of 6]

    Strategic Asset Gets Tactical: 433rd AW C-5M, Chilean F-16s Team Up for Aerial Maneuvers

    CHILE

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    A Chilean Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon maneuvers to get in formation with a 433rd Airlift Wing C-5M Super Galaxy during a defensive counter-air training event as part of Exercise Southern Star ‘25 June 5, 2025. Southern Star ‘25 is a multinational special operations exercise taking place across Chile from May 26 to June 8, uniting forces from six nations and 10 observing countries, totaling over 2700 participants to enhance interoperability and strengthen global SOF partnerships through joint training from as far north as Antofagasta to the southern region of Punta Arenas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Julian Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 22:51
    Photo ID: 9091691
    VIRIN: 250605-F-RT682-2145
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.2 MB
    Location: CL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Strategic Asset Gets Tactical: 433rd AW C-5M, Chilean F-16s Team Up for Aerial Maneuvers [Image 6 of 6], by Julian Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOUTHCOM
    Air Force Reserve Command
    433rd Airlift Wing
    Southern Star 25
    Estrella Austral 25
    Fuerza Aérea de Chile

