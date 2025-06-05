Strategic Asset Gets Tactical: 433rd AW C-5M, Chilean F-16s Team Up for Aerial Maneuvers

Two Chilean Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons fly in formation with a 433rd Airlift Wing C-5M Super Galaxy during a defensive counter-air maneuver as part of Exercise Southern Star ‘25 June 5, 2025. Southern Star ‘25 is a multinational special operations exercise taking place across Chile from May 26 to June 8, uniting forces from six nations and 10 observing countries, totaling over 2700 participants to enhance interoperability and strengthen global SOF partnerships through joint training from as far north as Antofagasta to the southern region of Punta Arenas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Julian Hernandez)
