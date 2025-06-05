Garrison Hawaii Welcomes New Senior Enlisted Leader

Photo By Eric Tagayuna | Command Sgt. Maj. Derek Wise passes the Installation Management Command colors to Col....... read more read more Photo By Eric Tagayuna | Command Sgt. Maj. Derek Wise passes the Installation Management Command colors to Col. Rachel Sullivan during a change of responsibility ceremony on Wheeler Army Airfield June 6, 2025. Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Yost assumed responsibility as command sergeant major of U.S. Army Garrison Hawaiʻi during the ceremony. see less | View Image Page

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawaiʻi – U.S. Army Garrison Hawaiʻi welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua K. Yost as its new senior enlisted advisor today during a change of responsibility ceremony at Wheeler Army Airfield. Yost’s arrival marks a key moment for the Garrison as it continues to prioritize the readiness and well-being of the Soldiers, families and civilians who enable vital missions across the Indo-Pacific region.

As the Garrison’s senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Yost will be instrumental in ensuring our Warriors and their families have the support they need to excel. He will focus on maintaining a high standard of training, advocating for quality-of-life programs and maximizing operational effectiveness for units deploying and redeploying through Hawaiʻi.

“Non-commissioned officers are the backbone of our Army, and we are incredibly fortunate to welcome Command Sgt. Maj. Yost and his family to the team,” said Col. Rachel Sullivan, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaiʻi commander. “He brings a wealth of experience and a clear commitment to our people. I am confident he will build upon the strong foundation established by Command Sgt. Maj. Wise.”

Yost takes the reins from Command Sgt. Maj. Derek Wise, who will now serve as the command sergeant major for Installation Management Command Pacific.

“Serving as the Garrison command sergeant major has been an incredible honor,” said Wise. “My deepest gratitude goes to the entire Garrison team – your dedication, commitment and unwavering support of our mission and community have been truly inspiring.”

Yost’s leadership will be critical in maintaining a lethal, agile and disciplined force ready to answer the nation’s call in a complex and evolving security landscape.

“This isn’t just a new assignment for my family and me – it’s a homecoming,” said Yost. “The spirit of ʻohana is strong here, and I am committed to hitting the ground running, serving and supporting the Soldiers, families and civilians of this exceptional Garrison. My focus will be on ensuring everyone has what they need to succeed, both personally and professionally, as we support our mission commands and maintain our readiness across the Indo-Pacific.”

The U.S. Army Garrison Hawaiʻi looks forward to a continued partnership with our mission commands and remains steadfast in providing a world-class home station for those who serve, enabling mission success throughout the region.