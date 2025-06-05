Command Sgt. Maj. Derek Wise passes the Installation Management Command colors to Col. Rachel Sullivan during a change of responsibility ceremony on Wheeler Army Airfield June 6, 2025. Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Yost assumed responsibility as command sergeant major of U.S. Army Garrison Hawaiʻi during the ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 20:10
|Photo ID:
|9091494
|VIRIN:
|250606-A-OX415-1012
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Garrison Hawaii Welcomes New Senior Enlisted Leader
