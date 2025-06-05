Date Taken: 06.06.2025 Date Posted: 06.06.2025 20:10 Photo ID: 9091491 VIRIN: 250606-A-OX415-1022 Resolution: 3600x2395 Size: 1.28 MB Location: HAWAII, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Garrison Hawaii Welcomes New Senior Enlisted Leader [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Tagayuna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.