RIA-JMTC achieves aerospace industry milestone with AS9100 certification

Members of the RIA-JMTC Quality Assurance team celebrate with representatives from Bureau Veritas and Eagle Force, partners who provided critical guidance throughout the AS9100 certification process. AS9100 certification requires a robust quality management system focused on continuous improvement, risk management, and customer satisfaction. Achieving this standard ensures RIA-JMTC's processes meet stringent industry requirements, bolstering quality and efficiency in support of our Warfighters. Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally.

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — The Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center has achieved AS9100 certification, a globally recognized quality management system standard for the aerospace industry, marking a pivotal moment in the historic factory’s ongoing modernization and its expansion into new, high-tech markets.

“This is a monumental accomplishment for RIA-JMTC, a direct result of the unwavering commitment and exceptional effort of our entire team,” said Col. David Guida, RIA-JMTC commander. “The certification positions RIA-JMTC as a critical asset in the nation’s Defense Industrial Base and the Army’s Organic Industrial Base, all while bolstering the local economy of the Quad Cities.”

The AS9100 standard demands a rigorous and comprehensive approach to quality management. RIA-JMTC embarked on this journey recognizing the imperative to elevate its quality systems to compete effectively for contracts within the demanding aerospace sector. This transformation involved a complete review and overhaul of existing procedures, the integration of cutting-edge technologies and a deliberate shift towards a culture of continuous improvement.

“This certification is a clear demonstration of our dedication to excellence and our proactive approach to evolving with the needs of the modern defense landscape,” added Guida. “It’s about ensuring we are meeting current requirements, while anticipating and exceeding future expectations.”

The path to AS9100 certification was remarkably swift for RIA-JMTC, with the assistance of industry partner Eagle Force, Inc., a firm with a long history of helping organizations build practical, effective management systems. Initiated in September 2024, the facility and Eagle Force staff progressed through the rigorous audit process with exceptional speed, receiving a positive recommendation to move to the second stage within just seven months of the process. The achievement positions RIA-JMTC among a select group of organizations globally recognized for their commitment to aerospace quality standards.

“This achievement is truly remarkable,” stated Roger Ritterbeck, North American aerospace product manager for Bureau Veritas Certification North American, Inc. “I’ve never seen an organization move through the AS9100 certification process this quickly. It’s a testament to the commitment of the leadership team and the dedication to rigor of every individual at RIA-JMTC. You join an elite club – with more than 1.2 million ISO9001 certified organizations worldwide, only 27,000 have earned AS9100 certification. Congratulations!”

The path to AS9100 was not merely procedural; it necessitated a holistic examination of RIA-JMTC’s operations, from meticulous supplier selection and performance monitoring to robust risk assessment and mitigation strategies. A key element was the implementation of a comprehensive supplier scorecard system, enabling objective evaluation and fostering collaborative partnerships with vendors committed to the highest standards. This commitment extends throughout the entire supply chain, ensuring consistent quality from raw materials to finished products.

“We’re building a network of partners who share our commitment to quality and reliability,” explained Bryan Gripp, RIA-JMTC chief of staff. “This collaborative approach is essential for maintaining a resilient and responsive supply chain, capable of meeting the dynamic demands of our customers.”

Beyond supply chain enhancements, the pursuit of AS9100 spurred significant investment in modernizing RIA-JMTC’s entire operations, from ensuring new IT systems were installed to help track machine maintenance to changing the way employees are trained across the factory. These changes were implemented to streamline data management, enhance document control and automate critical processes, increasing efficiency and reducing the potential for errors. These upgrades not only support AS9100 compliance but also lay the groundwork for future innovation and growth.

“We’re fundamentally transforming how we operate,” said Greg Lupton, RIA-JMTC deputy commander. “These investments are critical for ensuring we have the capabilities to meet the evolving demands of the aerospace industry and maintain our competitive edge.”

Crucially, the success of the AS9100 implementation was driven by the dedication and adaptability of the RIA-JMTC workforce. Extensive training programs were launched to ensure all personnel understood the new standards and their individual roles in maintaining compliance. The emphasis on continuous learning and skill development empowered employees to embrace the changes and contribute to the facility’s overall success.

“The dedication of our workforce has been truly remarkable,” Gripp said. “They understand the importance of this certification, not just for the future of RIA-JMTC, but for the readiness of our Warfighters. Their commitment to excellence is what makes this organization so special.”

The benefits of AS9100 certification are expected to be substantial. RIA-JMTC anticipates a significant increase in workload, attracting new customers and expanding its role in the DIB. This growth is projected to create new employment opportunities for the local community, stimulating economic activity and strengthening the region.

“Achieving this certification is a key step in our ongoing efforts to modernize the Army’s Organic Industrial Base,” said Lupton. “We are strategically addressing facilities, equipment, people, IT and energy requirements to ensure we remain a vital component of national defense for decades to come.”

The certification also reinforces RIA-JMTC’s commitment to delivering high-quality products with minimal defects. New processes have been implemented throughout the manufacturing cycle to identify and address potential issues proactively, ensuring that products meet the highest standards of performance and reliability.

“We’ve implemented robust quality control measures that significantly reduce the likelihood of defects,” said Josh Gurnsey, RIA-JMTC director of quality assurance. “Our goal is to consistently deliver products that exceed customer expectations and contribute to the overall readiness of our forces.”

RIA-JMTC’s distinct manufacturing capabilities – encompassing a fully operational foundry, precision casting and forging processes, and a range of specialized manufacturing techniques – are now amplified by the AS9100 certification, positioning the facility to deliver unparalleled service and a dependable supply of critical components to aerospace industry partners. This combination of expertise and quality assurance opens new avenues for collaboration and growth.

“This certification demonstrates our ability to consistently deliver complex, high-quality parts that the aerospace industry relies on,” said Rick McCabe, RIA-JMTC Documentation and Standards Division chief. “We’ve always prided ourselves on our specialized skills, and now we have the internationally recognized validation to prove it. This will allow us to create stronger partnerships and contribute to the cutting edge of aerospace innovation.”

The AS9100 certification is also a reflection of RIA-JMTC’s unwavering commitment to supporting the U.S. Army and its Department of Defense partners. As the Army continues to transform, becoming more adaptable, flexible, and lethal, RIA-JMTC is playing a vital role in ensuring that Warfighters have the tools and resources they need to succeed.

“Our mission is to ensure the Army remains the world’s most combat-credible fighting force, capable of maintaining peace through strength,” Guida stated. “This certification is a critical step in that direction, enabling us to provide innovative solutions and deliver high-quality and on-time readiness, while simultaneously preparing for the challenges of tomorrow’s battlefield.”

RIA-JMTC employees, bound by an oath to support and defend the Constitution, view their work as a solemn honor and a vital contribution to national defense. Their leadership, stability, and continuity are essential to the facility’s success, particularly during times of conflict and uncertainty.

“We understand the gravity of our responsibility,” Gripp said. “Our employees are dedicated to serving the Nation and providing the best possible support to our Warfighters. This certification is a testament to their dedication and professionalism.”

As RIA-JMTC moves forward with AS9100 certification, it is poised to become a leader in military manufacturing, driving innovation and contributing to the strength and security of the United States. The facility’s commitment to continuous improvement, coupled with its dedication to its workforce and its unwavering focus on quality, will ensure its continued success for years to come.