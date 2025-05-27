Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RIA-JMTC achieves aerospace industry milestone with AS9100 certification

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Kendall Swank 

    Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

    RIA-JMTC is now AS9100 certified, opening the door to producing critical parts for military aircraft and expanding our support to the aerospace industry. AS9100 is a globally recognized quality management standard specifically for aviation, space, and defense organizations. This certification demonstrates our commitment to rigorous quality control, robust risk management, and consistent, reliable manufacturing processes – ensuring the parts we produce meet the demanding requirements of flight. Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 11:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965247
    VIRIN: 250603-O-XF347-4249
    Filename: DOD_111045140
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RIA-JMTC achieves aerospace industry milestone with AS9100 certification, by Kendall Swank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    RIA-JMTC achieves aerospace industry milestone with AS9100 certification

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download