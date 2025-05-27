RIA-JMTC achieves aerospace industry milestone with AS9100 certification

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/965247" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

RIA-JMTC is now AS9100 certified, opening the door to producing critical parts for military aircraft and expanding our support to the aerospace industry. AS9100 is a globally recognized quality management standard specifically for aviation, space, and defense organizations. This certification demonstrates our commitment to rigorous quality control, robust risk management, and consistent, reliable manufacturing processes – ensuring the parts we produce meet the demanding requirements of flight. Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally.