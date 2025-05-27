RIA-JMTC achieves aerospace industry milestone with AS9100 certification

RIA-JMTC is now AS9100 certified, opening the door to producing critical parts for military aircraft and expanding our support to the aerospace industry. AS9100 is a globally recognized quality management standard specifically for aviation, space, and defense organizations. This certification demonstrates our commitment to rigorous quality control, robust risk management, and consistent, reliable manufacturing processes – ensuring the parts we produce meet the demanding requirements of flight. Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally.
