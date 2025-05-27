Rep. Kiggans Visits Military Sealift Command Training Center

Photo By Jennifer Hunt | Rep. Jen Kiggans poses with a group of students at Military Sealift Command’s (MSC)...... read more read more Photo By Jennifer Hunt | Rep. Jen Kiggans poses with a group of students at Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) Underway Replenishment Center (MUTC), at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Kiggans observed the students during an exercise for the Standard Tensioned Replenishment Alongside Method (STREAM) training course, which provides underway replenishment training for more than 600 Civil Service Mariners each year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jennifer Hunt) see less | View Image Page

Rep. Jen Kiggans visited Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) Underway Replenishment Center (MUTC), at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Virginia Beach, Virginia, May 29, 2025.



The visit served to familiarize Kiggans with the afloat training Civil Service Mariners (CIVMARs) receive before crewing MSC’s fleet. The MUTC is the primary training pipeline for CIVMARs, many of whom have no maritime experience before coming to MSC.



Prior to viewing the training sites, Kiggans sat down with MSC Commander Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck and Director of Training Sites Patrick Mullaney to discuss the unique nature of preparing CIVMARs for life at sea.



“This is a single point for the Navy, and you’re seeing the mariner ‘can-do’ spirit,” said Sobeck. “Our mariners have stepped in to set the right standards. If you look at this building, it’s mariner work. Where they’re increasing the throughput, that’s mariner work. They’re here doing it themselves.”



“This building is a stepping stone for all mariners and what they’ll be handling on the ship,” said Mullaney.



“Anything that we take for granted as Sailors in our everyday lives, our trainees will learn before heading out to our vessels. Basic seamanship, driving forklifts, removing ammunition and supplies, we are ensuring safety and efficiency, so we don’t have any mishaps out there on the ships.”



At MUTC, Kiggans observed training for Standard Tensioned Replenishment Alongside Method (STREAM), which provides underway replenishment training for more than 600 students each year. This practical training gives students a chance to conduct STREAM exercises based on real-life scenarios in a controlled environment.



Kiggans also visited another MSC training site to attend discussions regarding MSC’s Drone Restricted Access Using Known Electromagnetic Warfare (DRAKE) anti-drone system and Visual Information (VI) courses.



“It was an honor to visit the Military Sealift Command’s Civilian Mariner training facility and see firsthand the critical work being done to prepare our Civilian Mariners for the demanding missions they support around the world,” said Kiggans.



“These men and women are a vital part of our Navy’s operational strength, and I’m committed to ensuring they have the training, resources, and recognition they deserve. As a Navy veteran, I know how essential this team is to sustaining our fleet, and I’m proud to be a loud supporter of their work in Congress.”



MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and reserve military personnel.



For more information about Military Sealift Command, visit https://www.msc.usff.navy.mil/