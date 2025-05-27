Fort Detrick to Celebrate 250th Army Birthday

Fort Detrick will commemorate the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday with a series of special celebrations honoring the Army’s legacy of service and sacrifice. These events will take place throughout June, offering Soldiers, families, and the local community an opportunity to reflect on the Army’s rich history and enduring traditions.



The festivities began with an Opening Ceremony on June 3 at 9 a.m. in the auditorium of Bldg. 1520, which included remarks from Army leaders and tributes to the Army’s legacy.



On June 13 at 12:30 p.m., the Fort Detrick community will gather in the auditorium for the traditional Army Birthday Cake Cutting Ceremony. In keeping with tradition, the installation’s oldest and youngest Soldiers will join Garrison Commander Col. Chris Chung for the ceremonious cutting. Immediately following the cake cutting, attendees are invited to explore the Heritage Displays within the auditorium.



Later that day, at 3 p.m., a Retreat Ceremony will mark the end of the day’s celebrations. It will begin with opening comments, followed by a Re-Enlistment Ceremony, an Enlistment Ceremony, and an Army Emergency Relief Campaign announcement.



The commemoration will conclude with the Retreat and lowering of the National Colors, honoring the Army’s longstanding traditions and commitment to service.



Fort Detrick welcomes all members of the military community to take part in these historic celebrations.

