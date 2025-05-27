Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Celebrates 250th Birthday and Fort Detrick Celebrates Throughout June

    

    FREDERICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Lanessa Hill 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Detrick

    2025 marks the 250th birthday of the US Army. To commemorate, Fort Detrick will host a series of special celebrations throughout June to honor the Army's legacy of service and sacrifice.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Detrick to Celebrate 250th Army Birthday

