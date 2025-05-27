Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Detrick Honors Sacrifice of Fallen and Their Families

    FREDERICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Story by Lanessa Hill 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Detrick

    Fort Detrick annually honors and recognizes the sacrifice of our nation’s fallen military heroes and their families through a visual display on the installation to commemorate Gold Star Families, occurring this year from May 23 to June 30.

    Over 250 U.S. flags and accompanying name placards line Porter Street on the installation. The placards include photos and the service information of these fallen heroes.

    “This visual tribute powerfully reminds us of our service members' sacrifices to serve this great Nation,” said Fort Detrick U.S. Army Garrison Commander Col. Chris Chung. “They are testaments to courage, duty, and an unwavering commitment to freedom. Sharing in a family's loss, encouraging, and strengthening our Gold Star Families is our privilege and responsibility."

    Fort Detrick Survivor Outreach Services assists families in several counties, including West Virginia, Maryland, and Virginia. SOS provides financial, educational, healthcare, and housing support and resources.

