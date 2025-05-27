Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Detrick Honors Sacrifice of Fallen

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Lanessa Hill 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Detrick

    Fort Detrick annually honors and recognizes the sacrifice of our nation’s fallen military heroes and their families through a visual display on the installation to commemorate Gold Star Families, occurring this year from May 23 to June 30.
    Over 250 U.S. flags and accompanying name placards line Porter Street on the installation. The placards include photos and the service information of these fallen heroes.

