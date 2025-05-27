Fort Detrick annually honors and recognizes the sacrifice of our nation’s fallen military heroes and their families through a visual display on the installation to commemorate Gold Star Families, occurring this year from May 23 to June 30.
Over 250 U.S. flags and accompanying name placards line Porter Street on the installation. The placards include photos and the service information of these fallen heroes.
Fort Detrick Honors Sacrifice of Fallen and Their Families
