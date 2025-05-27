U.S. troops join forces with NATO Allies in a show of unity

Photo By Spc. Trevor Wilson | U.S. Army soldiers from the 1st Armored Division and 3rd Infantry Division, supporting...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Trevor Wilson | U.S. Army soldiers from the 1st Armored Division and 3rd Infantry Division, supporting Task Force Iron, participated in a jubilee parade with NATO Multinational Battle Group Poland celebrating the city of Ełk’s 600th anniversary, May 31, 2025. Soldiers from the United States, Romania, and the United Kingdom joined residents to mark the milestone. The event allowed residents to interact directly with soldiers from Battle Group Poland, fostering relationships and building cultural understanding. Task Force Iron’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to increase lethality while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trevor Wilson) see less | View Image Page

EŁK , Poland — U.S. Army soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 64th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, supporting Task Force Iron, participated in a jubilee parade with NATO Multinational Battle Group Poland celebrating the city of Ełk’s 600th anniversary, May 31, 2025.



The battle group marched in formation down the main street of Ełk, the capital of the Warmian-Masurian province in northeastern Poland. Nestled alongside a large glacier-formed lake and dense forests, the city of Ełk has a history dating back to 1425.



The U.S.-led battle group is stationed 23 miles southwest at the Bemowo Piskie Training Area, including soldiers from the U.S., U.K., Romania, Croatia, and Poland. Their mission is to conduct exercises with NATO partners to enhance their readiness as a multinational, combat-ready force on Europe's northeastern flank.



Hundreds of residents turned out for the festivities, allowing them to interact directly with soldiers.

U.S. Army Capt. Walton Brown, a chaplain with 1st Battalion, 64th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, led the formation of soldiers during the parade. “There is nothing more honorable than serving and celebrating with not only our allied soldiers, but their communities, families, and friends,” said Brown.



At the end of the parade, hundreds of residents gathered in the town square to watch local children perform traditional Polish folk songs and dances while wearing vibrant costumes. A large crowd surrounded a display of military vehicles among the booths, which included a Romanian Land Forces High Mobility Tactical Vehicle and a British Army Mobility Weapon-Mounted Installation Kit, known as the “Jackal.”



U.S. Army Lt. Col. William Branch, the commander of Multinational Battle Group Poland, 1st Armored Division, could be seen by the static display assisting the mayor of Ełk, Tomasz Andrukiewicz, with donning the protective body armor worn by Romanian Land Forces soldiers.



“As the NATO Battlegroup in Poland, the importance of our human connection is paramount. We establish, develop, and nurture our relationships with the local communities through presence and goodwill. These relationships are all about human connectivity,” said Branch. “Ultimately, we honor our commitment to sharing the U.S. Army story of support to Polish and NATO sovereignty every day that we partner with a community.”



Events like the jubilee celebration emphasize camaraderie and shared values among nations. The U.S. Army's partnership with Poland exemplifies a unified approach to global security and peacekeeping efforts, crucial in today’s complex geopolitical landscape.



Ełk has witnessed a remarkable history filled with challenges, invasions, occupations, and the partition of Poland, which resulted in 123 years of lost independence. The presence of U.S. troops strengthens security for Poland and its neighbors, fostering a spirit of collaboration and shared commitment to mutual defense and a stable future.



Task Force Iron's mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to enhance lethality while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe.