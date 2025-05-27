Bridging the Divide: How Mediation Advances Mission Readiness in the U.S. Air Force

Photo By Master Sgt. Tabatha Arellano | (From left to right) Martin O'Brien, Air Force Test Center Senior Acquisition Law...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Tabatha Arellano | (From left to right) Martin O'Brien, Air Force Test Center Senior Acquisition Law Attorney, Lt. Col. Aaron Roberts, AFTC Deputy Staff Judge Advocate, Col. Thomas McNab, AFTC Staff Judge Advocate, Maj. Julian Butler, AFTC Chief of Military Justice, and Staff Sgt. Clifton Ford, AFTC NCOIC of Military Justice stand in a court room at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 27, 2025. The AFTC legal team support mediation efforts that strengthen communication, build trust, and keep the mission moving forward. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Tabatha Arellano) see less | View Image Page

Not every conflict requires a courtroom, some just need a table and a conversation. As the U.S. Air Force’s only active duty Level III certified mediator, Col. Thomas McNab, Air Force Test Center Staff Judge Advocate, resolves workplace conflict at the lowest level, offering a critical resource for mission readiness.



“I’ve been a Level II mediator since 2012,” said McNab. “It took me approximately 13 years to achieve Level III - Expert. I love mediation and facilitation, and the opportunity it gives me to resolve workplace conflict at the lowest level. Being certified at Level III affords me the opportunity to mentor and guide new mediators and continue to help the Air Force in conflict resolution.”



Mediation uses a neutral third-party to help parties resolve conflict through interest-based problem-solving. It’s especially effective in the administrative complaint process, such as Equal Opportunity complaints, where a full investigation can take months, or longer, to resolve. Mediation allows both sides the chance to be heard early, often preventing costly and time-consuming investigations.



McNab said that while the formal resolution process hasn’t changed much since he first wrote articles about mediation in 2017, the cost savings have likely increased due to rising attorney and litigation fees.



Beyond cost and time, mediation brings real human benefits to the Department of Defense. “Bringing conflict resolution to the lowest level opens up lines of communication and helps improve relationships,” said McNab. “We tend to let workplace matters fester to the point people don’t want to work with each other. These processes allow us to resolve differences early on.”



The Secretary of Defense emphasizes maintaining the world’s most capable and ready military force. Mediation plays a direct role in that priority by helping members resolve disputes quickly and without confrontation, keeping focus where it belongs: on the mission.



“Dispute resolution helps maintain a ready force by resolving our differences in a timely and non-confrontational manner,” McNab said. “It saves time and resources and allows us to stay mission focused.”



To reach Level III certification, McNab has completed more than 100 career mediations, at least 50 of them solo, and demonstrated competence in complex and high-visibility disputes. The certification requires years of experience, rigorous training, and a recommendation from senior leadership. As the only Level III active duty certified mediator in the Air Force, McNab has become a mentor for others interested in pursuing this path.



“When people find out this is something I do, I get a lot of questions,” he said. “I’ve endorsed several people to take the Air Force or other basic mediation courses.”



While mediation is available across the Air Force, McNab acknowledged that some commands may have fewer certified mediators based on experience. When a mediator isn’t available within a command, The Secretary of the Air Force’s Office of Conflict Resolution can assign one from another location. Leadership support also plays a critical role in the process, especially in building trust and overcoming misconceptions, such as the idea that mediation is mandatory.



“It’s a voluntary process,” McNab said. “Both sides need to want to be there.” Because of the voluntary nature of mediation, both sides control the outcome as opposed to turning it over to a third-party for resolution.



One of the biggest takeaways from his years of experience? Listening matters.



“The biggest challenge I see is failing to actively listen,” he said. “People need to feel like their voices are being heard. You don’t have to agree, but there’s great value in trying to look at things from someone else’s shoes.”



McNab also shared that mediation skills reach far beyond resolving workplace disputes. During a recent retirement ceremony honoring former EO Director James Daley, McNab reflected on how his training helped him during an international fuel negotiation between the United States and the Netherlands at The Hague.



“These skills can help us in ways we wouldn’t even think,” he said.



Whether resolving personnel disputes or navigating international negotiations, mediation equips Airmen with tools that serve them, and the mission, well.



“I applaud Col. McNab’s pursuit of self-improvement in achieving this certification. He embodies ‘excellence,’ and I encourage everyone to follow his example,” said Maj. Gen. Scott Cain, AFTC commander. “This accomplishment also boosts our ability to accomplish the mission, particularly at a time when we’re modernizing our military and focused on deterring our adversaries. He’ll give commanders he serves a great tool to keep accountability, maintain a strong team, and continue the mission. Every commander would appreciate that arrow in their quiver.”