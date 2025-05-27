Bridging the Divide: How Mediation Advances Mission Readiness in the U.S. Air Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(From left to right) Martin O'Brien, Air Force Test Center Senior Acquisition Law Attorney, Lt. Col. Aaron Roberts, AFTC Deputy Staff Judge Advocate, Col. Thomas McNab, AFTC Staff Judge Advocate, Maj. Julian Butler, AFTC Chief of Military Justice, and Staff Sgt. Clifton Ford, AFTC NCOIC of Military Justice stand in a court room at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 27, 2025. The AFTC legal team support mediation efforts that strengthen communication, build trust, and keep the mission moving forward. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Tabatha Arellano)