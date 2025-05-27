Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bridging the Divide: How Mediation Advances Mission Readiness in the U.S. Air Force

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tabatha Arellano 

    Air Force Test Center

    (From left to right) Martin O'Brien, Air Force Test Center Senior Acquisition Law Attorney, Lt. Col. Aaron Roberts, AFTC Deputy Staff Judge Advocate, Col. Thomas McNab, AFTC Staff Judge Advocate, Maj. Julian Butler, AFTC Chief of Military Justice, and Staff Sgt. Clifton Ford, AFTC NCOIC of Military Justice stand in a court room at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 27, 2025. The AFTC legal team support mediation efforts that strengthen communication, build trust, and keep the mission moving forward. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Tabatha Arellano)

    This work, Bridging the Divide: How Mediation Advances Mission Readiness in the U.S. Air Force, by MSgt Tabatha Arellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bridging the Divide: How Mediation Advances Mission Readiness in the U.S. Air Force

