Public invited to Spencer Creek Watershed public info session

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District in partnership with the Wilson...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District in partnership with the Wilson County Planning Commission invites the public to attend an information session about the Spencer Creek Watershed Flood Preparedness Planning Assistance to States (PAS) study 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2025, at the Wilson County Courthouse. The goal of the study is to advise county planners and emergency managers in their response and resiliency to flooding along Spencer Creek. (USACE Graphic by Capt. Christopher Laws) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 2, 2025) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District in partnership with the Wilson County Planning Commission invites the public to attend an information session about the Spencer Creek Watershed Flood Preparedness Planning Assistance to States (PAS) study 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at the Wilson County Courthouse. The goal of the study is to advise county planners and emergency managers in their response and resiliency to flooding along Spencer Creek.



USACE previously studied Bartons Creek Watershed in Lebanon, Tennessee, in 2015, under Section 205 of the Flood Control Act of 1948. This act authorizes USACE to study, design, and construct flood risk management projects to address flooding issues. However, the Barton Creek study did not lead to construction. USACE and Wilson County entered a partnership through the PAS program in March 2023 to further analyze flood impacts within the county.



The Planning Assistance to States program authorizes USACE to provide technical assistance for flood risk management but does not include design or construction. The project started in April 2023 and is presently in the final stages of review, with completion anticipated later this summer. It aims to provide the county with valuable information to enhance their response to rain events.



Capt. Christopher Laws, Nashville District project manager for the study, said that the Spencer Creek PAS study investigated flood risk due to increased development and anticipated precipitation patterns in the watershed.



“The analysis considered historic and recent flood events, including first-hand accounts from community members, future development plans and population growth, and intensified rainfall in the region,” Laws said. “The study covers Spencer Creek, Dry Fork Branch, Cooks Branch, and a nearby unnamed tributary. The information session will provide an overview of the program, study initiative, and results.”



USACE is interested in reviewing results in neighborhoods of particular interest to the public, such as the Spencer Creek neighborhood along Highway 109 and communities off Double Log Cabin Road. Interested members of the community are encouraged to attend and take part in the information session to learn about the actions their county is taking to prepare for future flood events. There will be a Q&A at the conclusion of the presentation with a panel of Wilson County and USACE representatives.



Wilson County Courthouse is located at 228 East Main Street in Lebanon, Tennessee.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X (formerly Twitter) at www.x.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.