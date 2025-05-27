Public invited to Spencer Creek Watershed public info session

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District in partnership with the Wilson County Planning Commission invites the public to attend an information session about the Spencer Creek Watershed Flood Preparedness Planning Assistance to States (PAS) study 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2025, at the Wilson County Courthouse. The goal of the study is to advise county planners and emergency managers in their response and resiliency to flooding along Spencer Creek. (USACE Graphic by Capt. Christopher Laws)
