    Public invited to Spencer Creek Watershed public info session

    Public invited to Spencer Creek Watershed public info session

    LEBANON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District in partnership with the Wilson County Planning Commission invites the public to attend an information session about the Spencer Creek Watershed Flood Preparedness Planning Assistance to States (PAS) study 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2025, at the Wilson County Courthouse. The goal of the study is to advise county planners and emergency managers in their response and resiliency to flooding along Spencer Creek. (USACE Graphic by Capt. Christopher Laws)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 10:47
    Photo ID: 9077555
    VIRIN: 250530-A-A1409-1025
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 608.95 KB
    Location: LEBANON, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    USACE
    Tennessee
    Nashville District
    Public Meeting
    Wilson County
    Spencer Creek Watershed

