Striker Frontline Leadership Course Graduates 1,000 Airmen

In today’s operational environment, mission success hinges on more than tactical expertise — it requires leaders who can think critically, communicate clearly and inspire trust across teams, especially under pressure. To better equip warfighters, Air Force Global Strike Command’s Professional Development Division launched a custom foundational leadership course infused with Striker Culture and the commander’s priorities.

The Striker Frontline Leadership Course is built on a foundation of Air Force doctrine and core values, incorporating foundational leadership concepts, philosophy and practical tools. The course recently marked a significant milestone—graduating its 1,000th student, reinforcing the command’s investment in frontline leadership development.

SFLC is the flagship leadership development course for AFGSC, designed to establish a strong support for frontline supervisors as they step into their first supervisory roles. Airmen across the country with various backgrounds and career fields connect virtually over five days in seminar-style small groups. Professional facilitators with decades of leadership experience guide Airmen through concepts to reinforce the mindset, skills and courage needed to lead effectively while embodying the command’s core values.

“Long range strike and continuous strategic deterrence is dependent on the effectiveness of our Striker leaders,” said Gen Thomas Bussiere, AFGSC Commander. “The Frontline Leadership Course is a crucial part of AFGSC leadership development and reinforces concepts that enable our supervisors to lead in a complex operational environment.”

SFLC’s target participants are junior enlisted personnel, company grade officers and mid-tier civilian employees with less than one year of supervisory experience. Concepts are reinforced through nightly reflection prompts, encouraging students to internalize material and prepare for deeper engagement the following day.

“An excellent set of tools for those who will become leaders or for us leaders who are going through a transition and need to take another look in the toolbox!" said a recent SFLC graduate from Cohort 21.

Graduates often share how they put what they learned into action immediately — in conversations, team dynamics and mission planning. Each participant leaves with a personalized action plan capturing key leadership elements, tools and personal takeaways—providing a practical roadmap for continued development and real-world application.

“I used what I learned the next day,” said a recent graduate from Cohort 7. “This wasn’t theory — it changed how I lead.”

The course execution stresses the importance of peer learning and shared experiences. Participants benefit from comparing their perspective across squadrons, wings, and staff. They leave with a sense of connection to each other and return to their units more focused, intentional and better prepared to develop the next generation of Striker Leaders.

“The breakout groups were incredibly impactful,” said a recent graduate from Cohort 19. “I learned from others facing the same challenges — and left with more confidence in my own leadership.”

Investing in Airmen and their capabilities is essential when providing deterrence in a dynamic world environment. The Striker Frontline Leadership Course commits to emphasizing leadership fundamentals, accountability and the core principles of AFGSC culture. It aligns leadership education with the broader goals of the command and the Air Force, ensuring every graduate is equipped as resilient supervisors to lead with discipline, excellence, and pride. This essential course ensures the command continues to develop its greatest weapon system – its people – empowering over 1,000 Striker leaders.

“I feel re-blued,” said a recent graduate from Cohort 16. “I’m walking away with the mindset and tools I need to sharpen my team.”

Airmen and civilian members interested in the Striker Frontline and other leadership courses should contact the AFGSC Leadership Development Branch at (318) 456-6340 or AFGSC.ld@us.af.mil.

