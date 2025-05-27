USACE partners with National Park Service to restore Fort Sumter

The iconic fort known as Fort Sumter is where the American Civil War erupted. Today, it stands tall as a weathered beacon amidst the windswept waters of Charleston Harbor. With its timeworn brick walls bravely bearing the weight of history, even a strong fortress like Fort Sumter is not immune to the relentless forces of nature. Saltwater erosion gnaws at its foundations while merciless tidal fluctuations constantly reshape the landscape. Hurricanes over the years—with their roaring winds and surging tides—continuously threaten to erase the legacy etched into its walls.



As the monumental fort faces these natural challenges, the National Park Service (NPS) has partnered with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Charleston District to protect it from environmental threats and structural fragility.



Members of the Charleston District visited Fort Sumter in December 2024 and January 2025 to discuss a project to construct a new stone breakwater around the fort to reduce the impact of waves on its walls.



“Working with the National Park Service has been a great experience,” said Robert Sorenson, Charleston District Interagency and International Support project manager. “We have a long history with this amazing fort and are proud that our bonds are continuing,” he said.



Although the project involves removing existing stone and assessing damage, Sorenson explained that they discovered during the initial process, “we could do more.”



The purpose of this project is to preserve Fort Sumter and further protect it from erosion and structural damage.



Repairing the rock around Fort Sumter is part of the broader preservation and maintenance efforts to protect the historic structure and surrounding environment. The fort itself is built on an artificial island and has been subject to erosion, weathering and the impact of natural disasters over the years.



Efforts to repair the rock around the fort involve reinforcing the surrounding seawalls, managing erosion and possibly restoring the integrity of the island’s shoreline. This is important for maintaining the structural stability of the fort and preserving the site for future generations.



Conservation efforts might include adding more durable materials such as reinforced concrete or riprap (large stones) to help buffer the structure against tidal forces, storms and other environmental factors.



Before conducting any major repairs or construction, the Corps typically performs thorough environmental assessments. This ensures that any work done at Fort Sumter does not disturb the ecosystem of Charleston Harbor and complies with historical preservation standards. Due to its location in a tidal zone, the fort requires constant monitoring.



USACE has experience managing flood risks and works to ensure that any new systems, such as drainage or flood barriers, function effectively to protect the fort from water damage. This is especially important during hurricanes or storms that can lead to storm surges.



“Given our expertise in engineering, water management and infrastructure,” said Sorenson, “we have played a critical role along with NPS in ensuring that the site is protected from the natural forces that threaten it.”

USACE typically coordinates with NPS and other entities when planning these kinds of projects and, according to Sorenson, “may also conduct periodic inspections and assessments to ensure that repairs are holding up and that any new threats are mitigated.”



Sorenson also noted that the Corps has been actively involved in several preservation and repair projects at Fort Sumter, especially when it comes to addressing erosion and reinforcing the structure of the fort and its surrounding area.



“We recognize the value of working with partners like USACE who provide expertise in helping us protect and preserve America’s treasures for future generations,” said Bill Reilly, Chief of Facility Management and Preservation, Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park.



“The project has exceeded expectations, and the park is looking forward to continued collaborations with USACE in the future,” Reilly said.



With these restoration and maintenance upgrades, the sea fort—named after American Revolutionary War General Thomas Sumter and built on an artificial island to defend the region from a naval invasion—will continue to serve the public for years to come.

