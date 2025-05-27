As the monumental fort faces these natural challenges, the National Park Service (NPS) has partnered with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Charleston District to protect it from environmental threats and structural fragility.
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 08:51
|Photo ID:
|9066489
|VIRIN:
|241224-O-GV764-2767
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE partners with National Park Service to restore Fort Sumter, by Paco Hamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.