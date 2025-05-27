Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE partners with National Park Service to restore Fort Sumter

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE partners with National Park Service to restore Fort Sumter

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2024

    Photo by Paco Hamm 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

    As the monumental fort faces these natural challenges, the National Park Service (NPS) has partnered with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Charleston District to protect it from environmental threats and structural fragility.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 08:51
    Photo ID: 9066489
    VIRIN: 241224-O-GV764-2767
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE partners with National Park Service to restore Fort Sumter, by Paco Hamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Charleston
    Fort Sumter
    Ft. Sumter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download