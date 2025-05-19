28th Infantry Division Hosts First Innovation Symposium

The 28th Infantry Division, the storied and oldest Division in the Army, the “Iron Division,” celebrated a groundbreaking achievement today with its first annual Innovation Symposium. This joint event united a wide range of stakeholders, from military personal, defense industry leaders, academic researchers, and technology innovators in order to collaboratively address the evolving challenges Soldiers encounter in modern warfare. In an extraordinary feat, the Iron Division established its innovation council framework in under a year, showcasing its commitment to rapidly advancing solutions that enhance Soldier effectiveness and mission success. The Symposium highlighted strategic insights, future technologies, and innovative approaches to warfighting while fostering partnerships that will shape the future of military operations. “This symposium reflects the Iron Division’s dedication to our Soldiers, families and our mission.” said Maj. Gen. Michael Wegscheider, Commanding General of the 28th Infantry Division. “By incorporating all ideas regardless of rank or position, and encouraging genuine free thought, we are creating actionable solutions to ensure our Soldiers are equipped to succeed in any environment.”

The Innovation Symposium was a gathering of innovation-minded Soldiers from units across the state to discuss the division’s efforts at continuous improvement, and contextualizing the division’s efforts within the galaxy of Department of Defense, state, and partner innovation efforts. Unit innovation representatives had the opportunity to pitch new ideas, receive feedback from industry and academic guests, as well as listen to a presentation from Jennifer Apicella, Executive Director of the Pittsburgh Robotics Network. Representatives from National Guard Bureau’s innovation branch were in attendance, as well as officers from the Lithuanian Army’s First Division. In his comments to the group, Maj, Gen. Wegscheider emphasized that the division does not seek to innovate for innovation’s sake, but only in so far as innovation makes the unit more lethal on the battlefield.

"The Iron Division is committed to empowering our Soldiers with cutting-edge solutions to meet the demands of today's complex warfighting environment," said Maj. Gen. Michael Wegscheider, Commanding General of the 28th Infantry Division. "This symposium is a testament to our rapid progress and collaborative spirit in tackling the challenges our Soldiers face." The 28th Infantry Division looks forward to building on the success of this event, continuing to drive innovation and readiness for the future.

The 28th Infantry Division remains steadfast in its mission to lead with innovation, ensuring readiness and resilience for the challenges of a complex combat environment ahead.

