28th Infantry Division Honors Fallen in Boalsburg, PA

Several Gold Star families, visitors as well as current and past members of the Iron Division were in attendance for this year’s service, which marked the 95th year being conducted on the grounds of the 28th Infantry Division National Shrine, near State College.



“When you have generations of leaders and spouses that honor our fallen every year, that means a lot,” said Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy, the adjutant general of Pennsylvania, giving great respect to those in attendance. He continued to highlight the true purpose of the ceremony – recognizing the fallen, saying “today we remember them, we say their names, and most importantly we recommit ourselves to living lives worthy of their sacrifice.”



“There are a few things that will never change and will never compromise on, if tragedy occurs, our promise is to honor that soldier, that family and that sacrifice in perpetuity,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Wegscheider, division commander, highlighting the great accomplishments and changes that the Iron Division and its Soldiers have gone through and continue to go through to support the Army and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. “We will remember them. We will always be here for them. That will never change. We will always meet here in this tranquil place to remember them.”



The service also featured the 28th Infantry Division Band; a salute battery from 1st Battalion, 108th Field Artillery Regiment and static displays of Army helicopters and ground vehicles. Every company, battalion and brigade in the 28th Infantry Division had representation present to honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice.



The 28th Infantry Division is the oldest continuously serving Division in the U.S. Army. On March 12, 1879, Gov. Henry Hoyt signed General Order No. 1, appointing Maj. Gen. John Hartranft as the first division commander of the National Guard of Pennsylvania. The 28th Infantry Division is one of the most storied and renowned divisions in the U.S. Army's history.



Boalsburg is often credited as the birthplace of Memorial Day, which was originally called Decoration Day. It was in Boalsburg, at a cemetery across the road from the current 28th Infantry Division National Shrine, where townspeople pledged to meet each year to place flowers on the graves of Civil War soldiers.

