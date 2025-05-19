Over 500 soldiers under Task Force Tiger train for upcoming KFOR deployment

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe | U.S. Army National Guard units assigned to Task Force Tiger perform their culminating...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe | U.S. Army National Guard units assigned to Task Force Tiger perform their culminating training event to medically evacuate soldiers on Fort Cavazos, Texas, May 14, 2025. This training scenario had units from the 3-238th General Support Aviation Battalion (Michigan), the 101st Public Affairs Detachment (Delaware) and the 328th Military Police Platoon (New Jersey) work together to respond to a vehicle rollover accident with multiple casualties. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – More than 500 Army National Guard soldiers under Task Force Tiger are conducting a culminating training event at Fort Cavazos in preparation for an upcoming deployment to support a NATO-led peacekeeping mission supporting Kosovo Force Regional Command-East (KFOR RC-E).



Most of the joint task force consists of soldiers from the Louisiana Army National Guard’s 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) but has assigned other elements from across the country. The participating elements include the 3-238th General Support Aviation Battalion (Michigan), the 101st Public Affairs Detachment (Delaware), the 328th Military Police Platoon (New Jersey), the 223rd Finance Detachment (California) and service members of the Kentucky and California Army National Guard, and collectively they make up Task Force Tiger.



Each unit conducts mission-specific tasks while participating in scenarios designed and evaluated by the First Army, the U.S. Army command responsible for training and strengthening the readiness of Reserve and National Guard forces before deployment. These training scenarios simulate real-world challenges the units may face during their deployment.



“The units have been training very hard across the board in every training event,” said U.S. Army Col. Jonathan Lloyd, commander of the 256th IBCT. “All of that is making the force better prepared to do their jobs, and as a result, they will be better prepared to react to anything that happens down range.”



The KFOR mission, composed of troops from 27 partner nations, has been serving in its capacity since June 1999. It works to maintain a safe and secure environment and ensure freedom of movement for all communities in the region.



One unit that plays a crucial role in the overall mission is the military police from the 328th Military Police Platoon. Their training and skills prepare them to deter violence and stabilize communities.



“My MPs [military police] here are excited to get down range and excited to get the mission started and do the job we all signed up to do,” said Sgt. 1st Class Cyrus Manahan, noncommissioned officer in charge of the 328th Military Police Platoon from New Jersey Army National Guard. “I am happy to have 20 volunteers who asked to be here and who want to be here. They are here to do this job, and they can’t wait to do it. To the families out there, your soldiers are doing an outstanding job.”



As part of their culminating training event, soldiers responded to a series of high-intensity, simulated incidents, including an active shooter, a mass casualty event, a vehicle rollover, and various law enforcement scenarios like domestic violence and larceny. These trainings are real-world and designed to test and measure the operational efficiency of military police under pressure. The hands-on experience enhances their team cohesion, rapid response, and ability to respond to crises, which will fully challenge and prepare them for their upcoming deployment.

On May 15, alongside the military police, the 3-156th Infantry Battalion and 3-238th GSAB worked together to respond to a simulated vehicle rollover resulting in a mass casualty. The event tested the unit's ability to coordinate across multiple specialties, from medical evacuation to operational command.



“We’re all working in unison—collecting, delivering, and receiving patients, so I think having a collective exercise like this brings the task force together,” said Michigan Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Ashley Renye, Combat Medic Specialist with the 3-238 GSAB, the flight paramedic who responded to the scene. “I think it is important to get people acclimated to this kind of environment.”



Through it all, the 101st Public Affairs Detachment (PAD) from Delaware Army National Guard has the unique position to be the eyes of the operation through documenting, analyzing, and communicating all the unit's capabilities to inform the public.



“Our role in the operation is essential, to tell the story of the soldiers and ensure the public is informed. Every exercise and scenario strengthen our team cohesion, making us stronger and building our readiness for the mission,” said Capt. Shy Garden, commander of the 101st PAD.



In addition to building readiness, the training reinforces the importance of cooperation between diverse units, from financial management technicians to combat flight medics.



While the soldiers are working hard, the 223rd Finance Detachment from the California Army National Guard has the greatest opportunity to safeguard the financial welfare of soldiers. “This is a great opportunity to just be able to help people,” said Spc. Hudson Handel with the 223rd Finance Detachment. “I’m excited to go. The local area and the pictures from past rotations look interesting, and I’m ready to see what this deployment has to offer.”



To close out the required training, the task force also executed a large-scale mission, supporting the role players imitating partnership with Kosovo Police. The operation included infantry and aviation units on the ground, supported by intelligence, logistics, and command staff at the Joint Operations Center.



“I’m proud of our soldiers coming in here with a team-first attitude,” Lloyd said. “There have been some really long mornings and late nights, but they’re giving it 100 percent. Their dedication stems from a desire to be the best at what they do and a shared purpose for this important mission.”



Task Force Tiger is expected to complete additional mobilization training in the coming weeks before deploying overseas in support of the KFOR peacekeeping mission to strengthen their readiness.